Tigers dunk the Spiders

AUBURN | High-flying Auburn is back on track. The 2nd-ranked Tigers bounced back from Wednesday night’s loss at No. 9 Duke with a season-high eight dunks in a 98-54 win over Richmond Sunday at Neville Arena. Auburn improves to 8-1 on the season.

Howard soars high for one of his four dunks against Richmond. (Photo by Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

Advertisement

The Tigers led the entire way, out-scoring the Spiders 23-2 over the final 1:24 of the first half and 4:25 of the second to build a 37-point lead. "We didn't turn Duke over. We kind of let Duke run their offense, and that was one thing we kind of looked back at, and it's hard to do. Easier said than done," said AU coach Bruce Pearl. "But Richmond takes good care of the basketball. They averaged 9.0 turnovers a game, and we had about that many at halftime. "Then, on the offensive end, they were all about taking Johni (Broome) away and double-teaming the post. Johni, just — 'Give me the ball so I can throw it to a teammate. Just give me the ball so I can throw it to a teammate.' That was really pretty basketball." AU had six players in double-figure scoring led by Miles Kelly and Tahaad Pettiford, who had 15 apiece. Kelly was 4 of 5 from 3-point range while Pettiford was 4 of 8. AU made 13 3-pointers, the second-most this season. Chad Baker-Mazara had 13 points, six rebounds and five assists while Broome had 11 points, five rebounds and six assists. Denver Jones added 11 points and five rebounds. AU had 23 assists on 33 made baskets.