When Eli Stove looked up, all he saw was the green and yellow "OREGON" in the end zone in front of him.

Following a 36-yard run along the right sideline by Stove to put Auburn back in the red-zone, where it had struggled mightily up to that point, the junior quickly bounced to the other side of the field and lined up as the outside receiver.

But no one was guarding him.

"I didn’t even get the play," Stove said Tuesday. "I was still waiting on the play and he just looked at me. He snapped and he just threw it. It was crazy."

An up-tempo drive caught Oregon's defense in the midst of confusion. As superstar linebacker Troy Dye ran off the field, he thought he was substituting. Instead, his exit left Oregon with just 10 players on the field.

Safety Javon Holland noticed Stove standing uncovered on the outside and quickly directed cornerback Thomas Graham that way. By then, it was far too late — Bo Nix had already identified the busted coverage, and was sending signals Stove's way.

"I looked down and was like, there’s nobody covering me, and then [Nix] kept looking at me and I was like, ‘Oh, he’s fixing to throw me the ball,'" Stove said. "So, I was just like, ‘Oh, shoot.’ So I just turned around and caught it.