AUBURN | Eli Stove has proven to be dangerous on speed sweeps. But there’s much more to his game that he plans to show this season.

“I'm excited. I never really got the opportunity (to be a full-time receiver),” Stove said. “But, you know, when people leave, people have got to step up. That's what I've got to do.”



Stove, who underwent knee surgery in the spring of 2018, played in just three games last season, which allowed him to redshirt. The fourth-year junior wide receiver has 41 career carries for 446 yards and three touchdowns. His 78-yards TD run on the first play of the Arkansas game in 2016 is the 16th-longest in school history.



He’s also caught 55 passes for 506 yards, but has yet to find the end zone receiving.



“Eli Stove has really developed as a receiver,” receivers coach Kodi Burns said. “You know, early on as a freshman, he had to learn the offense, had to learn the plays. So he was really the speed sweep and reverse guy and all that stuff.



“But he's really come on as an actual receiver, and we expect him to be a real guy for us. I'm excited to see what he can do.”



Stove had been limited during the early portion of fall camp with some lingering soreness in his knee, but is 100 percent with 10 days until the season opener.



“I still did a lot of stuff. Just holding us out a little bit -- precautionary stuff. We're full-go, me and Will (Hastings),” Stove said.



No. 16 Auburn opens the season against No. 11 Oregon Aug. 31 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

