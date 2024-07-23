Only three of those eight remain.

Last year, Freeze and his staff brought in three transfer defensive linemen, signed one from junior college and four more from high school.

AUBURN | It’s been a rebuilding job on the defensive line for Hugh Freeze since he took over Auburn’s program 18 months ago.

This year, the Tigers added four more transfers and three highly-rated freshmen.

The biggest missing piece from last season is defensive tackle Marcus Harris, who totaled 40 tackles, 11.0 tackles-for-loss and 7.0 sacks last fall before being drafted by the Houston Texans in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

“You know, we'll miss the explosiveness of Marcus Harris, but I do think we have six guys that we can rotate in there and keep really fresh and hopefully we'll stay healthy there,” said Freeze.

It was the interior of AU’s D-line that got the most attention in the offseason. AU added noseguard Trill Carter and defensive tackle Gage Keys shortly after the season, and then noseguard Isaiah Raikes and defensive tackle Philip Blidi in April.

Auburn returned senior Jayson Jones and junior Quientrail Jamison-Travis at noseguard, and redshirt freshman Darron Reed Jr. at defensive tackle.

Junior Zykeivous Walker and true freshmen Malik Blocton and T.J. Lindsey can play either defensive end or tackle.

“Honestly, that’s one of the places I feel the best about our depth,” said Freeze. “Now, is the talent level totally there yet? I’m not totally sure. But I do think we have six inside guys that fit the mold of what you need.”

Blidi is one of the newcomers that has caught the eye of sophomore Keldric Faulk, who returns as the starter at defensive end.

“He leads by example. He is one of the hardest workers on the team. He attacks every workout, every practice, every run like it's his last,” said Faulk.

Another talented true freshman, Amaris Williams, can play defensive end or even shift over to outside linebacker.

Freeze is determined to play a lot of players up front including the freshmen.

“Defensively, if you don't have to play more than 30 to 35 snaps a game you're gonna probably be better as an individual and you know, the NFL doesn't care how many reps you play, it’s what did you do with the ones you had and I do think we can rotate some guys up there,” said Freeze.

Auburn begins preseason practice Aug. 1.

PROJECTED DEFENSIVE DEPTH CHART