DEFENSIVE TACKLE

1. Gage Keys, Jr. (6-4, 291) -OR-

1. Philip Blidi, Sr. (6-3, 284)

3. Darron Reed, RFr. (6-4, 285)

4. Malik Blocton, TFr. (6-3, 291)

NOSEGUARD

1. Trill Carter, Sr. (6-0, 299) -OR-

1. Isaiah Raikes, Sr. (6-1, 323) -OR-

1. Jayson Jones, Sr. (6-6, 355)

4. Quientrail Jamison-Travis, Jr. (6-4, 293)

DEFENSIVE END

1. Keldric Faulk, So. (6-6, 288)

2. Zykeivous Walker, Jr. (6-4, 291)

3. Amaris Williams, TFr. (6-2, 269) -OR-

3. T.J. Lindsey, TFr. (6-3, 294)

Auburn made some key portal additions at defensive tackle and noseguard to shore up the positions and give the unit plenty of depth and experience. Keys, Blidi, Carter and Raikes will all be important parts of the playing rotation and give some talented younger players time to develop. Faulk is a rising star at defensive end while the three true freshmen — Blocton, Williams and Lindsey — all look like future standouts.

WILL LINEBACKER

1. Eugene Asante, Sr. (6-1, 219)

2. Fa'Najae Gotay, Sr. (6-0, 230)

3. Demarcus Riddick, TFr. (6-2, 217)

MIKE LINEBACKER

1. Austin Keys, Sr. (6-2, 247) -OR-

1. Dorian Mausi, Sr. (6-1, 234)

3. Robert Woodyard, So. (6-0, 220)

4. D.J. Barber, TFr. (5-11, 226)

BUCK LINEBACKER

1. Jalen McLeod, Sr. (6-1, 236)

2. Keyron Crawford, Jr. (6-4, 245)

3. Jamonta Waller, TFr. (6-0, 243) -OR-

3. Joe Phillips, TFr. (6-2, 251)

Gotay brings much-needed depth at the Will position and has the experience to help out at Mike too. Asante is the leader of the defense and Keys is coming off a strong spring. Overall, this is one of the strongest units on the team. Keys and Mausi should be very strong in the middle. Woodyard took a step forward this spring. Riddick and Barber are two very talented freshmen. McLeod is relentless on the edge and another leader. Crawford was one of the most important portal additions, giving AU an experienced backup at Buck and not putting too much pressure on the two freshmen — Waller and Phillips.

CORNERBACK

1. Keionte Scott, Sr. (6-0, 192)

2. Antonio Kite, So. (6-0, 175)

3. JC Hart, RFr. (6-2, 199)

CORNERBACK

1. Kayin Lee, So. (5-11, 181)

2. Jay Crawford, TFr. (5-11, 179)

3. Tyler Scott, RFr. (6-1, 199) ** Injured

NICKEL

1. Champ Anthony, Jr. (5-11, 182)

2. Jahquez Robinson, Jr. (6-2, 205)

3. Kensley Louidor-Faustin, TFr. (5-11, 177)

4. A’Mon Lane-Ganus, TFr. (5-10, 179)

SAFETY

1. Caleb Wooden, Jr. (6-1, 192) -OR-

1. Sylvester Smith, RFr. (6-0, 192)

3. Laquan Robinson, Jr. (6-1, 204) -OR-

3. Terrance Love, So. (6-2, 220)

SAFETY

1. Jerrin Thompson, Sr. (6-0, 186)

2. Kaleb Harris, TFr. (6-1, 201) -OR-

2. C.J. Johnson, RFr. (6-2, 198)

Jahquez Robinson was an important late addition after the injury to Tyler Scott. Robinson could play nickel, safety or even cornerback Keionte Scott made a successful move from nickel to corner and Lee looks like AU’s next All-SEC-caliber cornerback. Anthony was a late addition last summer and has worked hard to be a starter this fall. Crawford and Louidor-Faustin performed very well for true freshman this spring and look like future standouts. Kite will provide important depth.

The safety position is still fairly open going into fall with Wooden and Smith competing for a starting position, and Laquan Robinson with a lot of potential now that he fully grasps the defense. Love is a talented young player who excelled on special teams last fall. Thompson was an important veteran addition from the portal while Harris was one of the most impressive true freshmen this spring. Johnson has the athleticism to make a move at the position in the fall too.

