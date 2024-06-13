With the roster nearly set for the fall, it’s a good time to take a detailed look at a potential depth chart going into preseason drills, starting with the offense.

All 20 of Auburn’s signees in the 2024 class have enrolled and the coaching staff appears to have wrapped up most, if not all, of their business in the transfer portal, which includes 14 newcomers.

QUARTERBACK

1. Payton Thorne, Sr. (6-2, 200)

2. Holden Geriner, So. (6-3, 210) -OR-

2. Hank Brown, RFr. (6-4, 205)

4. Walker White, TFr. (6-3, 220)

All signs point to Thorne being Auburn’s starter this season as long as he remains healthy. The AU coaching staff worked hard to make every aspect of the offense around Thorne better going into his second year at Auburn and sixth in college. The biggest battle this fall might be for the No. 2 spot and who is next up in case of an injury and going into the spring.

RUNNING BACKS

1. Jarquez Hunter, Sr. (5-10, 209) -OR-

1. Damari Alston, Jr. (5-10, 210)

3. Jeremiah Cobb, So. (5-11, 192) -OR-

4. Justin Jones, Jr. (6-1, 205)

Alston had a strong spring and is pushing Hunter for the starting position. They should be a productive 1-2 punch this fall. Cobb is an explosive tailback that needs more touches. He can be a big-play threat as a running back or receiver. Senior Brian Battie was involved in a tragic shooting in Sarasota, Fla., last month that resulted in life-threatening injuries and the death of his brother, Tommie.

WIDE RECEIVER

1. Cam Coleman, TFr. (6-3, 188)

2. Camden Brown, Jr. (6-3, 195)

SLOT RECEIVER

1. Robert Lewis, Sr. (5-10, 178)

2. Sam Jackson, Sr. (5-10, 186)

3. Caleb Burton, So. (5-11, 173) -OR-

3. Bryce Cain, TFr. (5-10, 153)

WIDE RECEIVER

1. KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Sr. (6-1, 188)

2. Perry Thompson, TFr. (6-4, 215) -OR-

2. Malcolm Simmons, TFr. (6-0, 180)

There’s not a more improved position on the team than wide receiver with the addition of four true freshman and three transfers. Seven of the nine receivers are newcomers. Lambert-Smith was Penn State’s leading receiver last season and gives AU much-needed experience and leadership at outside receiver. Coleman was a standout in the spring and looks like a future star. Lewis, from Georgia State, was also a spring standout and fits very well in the slot. Jackson made a good transition from playing quarterback at California and should contribute.

TIGHT END

1. Rivaldo Fairweather, Sr. (6-4, 250)

2. Luke Deal, Sr. (6-5, 259) -OR-

2. Brandon Frazier, Sr. (6-7, 252)

4. Micah Riley, So. (6-5, 256) -OR-

4. Rico Walker, So. (6-2, 250)

With three seniors returning including Fairweather, who set an Auburn record for receptions for a tight end, this could be the Auburn best and deepest position. Deal and Frazier are both physical blockers who have developed into reliable receivers while Fairweather has worked hard in the offseason to improve his blocking. Riley and Walker are ready to contribute right now and set to be the leaders of the room next season.

LEFT TACKLE

1. Percy Lewis, Sr. (6-7, 355)

2. Tyler Johnson, RFr. (6-6, 313)

3. Clay Wedin, RFr. (6-5, 276)

LEFT GUARD

1. Dillon Wade, Sr. (6-3, 304)

2. Jaden Muskrat, Jr. (6-3, 310) -OR-

2. Dylan Senda, RFr. (6-5, 320)

CENTER

1. Connor Lew, So. (6-3, 293)

2. Tate Johnson, Jr. (6-4, 290)

RIGHT GUARD

1. Jeremiah Wright, Jr. (6-5, 334)

2. E.J. Harris, So. (6-5, 314) -OR-

2. Bradyn Joiner, RFr. (6-2, 329)

4. DeAndre Carter, TFr. (6-5, 340)

RIGHT TACKLE

1. Izavion Miller, Sr. (6-5, 291)

2. Seth Wilfred, So. (6-5, 312) -OR-

2. Ronan Chambers, Sr. (6-6, 290)

4. Favour Edwin, TFr. (6-6, 290)

This position looks improved with Lewis, a Mississippi State transfer, stepping in at left tackle and Wade moving to guard after starting at LT last season. Lew played like a veteran as a true freshman last fall and could develop into one of the SEC’s best centers this year.The right side with Wright and Miller has the potential to provide a lot of space for AU’s running backs. Tate Johnson is the backup center and might also be the next man up at either guard position while Tyler Johnson is probably the most improved tackle on the team and a future starter. Harris is making steady progress and Joiner is a young player that really stepped up from last fall.