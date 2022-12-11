Hood to continue legacy
Colton Hood is coming home.
The Auburn legacy spent over three months committed to Michigan State before de-committing Saturday. A day later, Hood announced he was committing to Auburn, on the final day of his second official visit.
"It's closer to home," Hood said. "I love the coaching staff, I love the people, the place."
He's the second commitment of the day, following Tyler Johnson's announcement Sunday morning.
Hood grew up around Auburn, maybe not in proximity, but by family. Several members of his family played football for the Tigers, most notably his uncle Rod Hood, who had a nine-year career in the NFL after Auburn.
Now, Colton is looking to build his own legacy at Auburn.
The 6-foot cornerback took his first official visit in late October for the Arkansas game. He met with Zac Etheridge during his first official visit, who discussed his vision and how he treats his DB room. It was an 'eye-opening' conversation.
Less than two months later, Hood returned to Auburn for a second official visit to meet with Hugh Freeze and the new Auburn staff. It was during his official visit to Auburn that he decided to de-commit from Michigan State and open his recruitment again.
His recruitment wasn't open for long, as the Tigers landed the McDonough, Ga., native less than a day later.
He joins safety Terrance Love and cornerback JC Hart in the secondary for the 2023 class.
Hood is ranked as the No. 75 player in Georgia and the 78th best cornerback in the nation.