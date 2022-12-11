Colton Hood is coming home. The Auburn legacy spent over three months committed to Michigan State before de-committing Saturday. A day later, Hood announced he was committing to Auburn, on the final day of his second official visit. "It's closer to home," Hood said. "I love the coaching staff, I love the people, the place." He's the second commitment of the day, following Tyler Johnson's announcement Sunday morning.

Colton Hood committed to Auburn on Sunday. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Hood grew up around Auburn, maybe not in proximity, but by family. Several members of his family played football for the Tigers, most notably his uncle Rod Hood, who had a nine-year career in the NFL after Auburn. Now, Colton is looking to build his own legacy at Auburn. The 6-foot cornerback took his first official visit in late October for the Arkansas game. He met with Zac Etheridge during his first official visit, who discussed his vision and how he treats his DB room. It was an 'eye-opening' conversation.