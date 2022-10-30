Auburn's a familiar spot for 2023 cornerback Colton Hood. His dad and uncle both played football at the school, and Auburn used that to its advantage when hosting Hood for an official visit. Hood is currently committed to Michigan State, but Auburn is working to flip him. “They definitely made a very hard push, especially since I’ve been around Auburn my whole life," Hood said. "They used that to their advantage, obviously, but they made a hard push this weekend.”

Colton Hood took an official visit to Auburn this weekend. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Hood spent his official visit watching the game Saturday, exploring the facilities and holding several conversations with head coach Bryan Harsin and secondary coach Zac Etheridge. "Meeting with Coach Harsin and Coach Etheridge was really eye-opening about their character, so I had a great time," Hood said. Similar to Tyler Scott, who also spent the weekend on an official visit, Etheridge is a key piece in Hood's recruitment. "Coach Etheridge was just talking to me about how their DB room is more of a ‘family’ than it is a DB room," Hood said. "He introduces all of them to his kids, and he just treats them all like family. He taught me some things about my own game that I could work on and be better at."