Auburn’s bigs dominate Sooners

“Oklahoma is really, really good offensively. We had some advantages on the inside and I thought we took full advantage,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl.

No. 1 Auburn dominated inside in a blowout 98-70 win over Oklahoma Tuesday night at Neville Arena.

AUBURN | A 46-20 advantage in points in the paint, a 38-28 advantage in rebounding and 11 blocked shots, the second-most this season.

The Tigers’ bigs were led by Johni Broome, who had 15 points, five rebounds, six assists, three blocked shots and three steals. Dylan Cardwell added eight points, three rebounds and a career-high six blocked shots.

Chaney Johnson came off the bench to score 13 points and grab a team-high eight rebounds, along with one blocked shot and one steal.

AU had 12 layups and six dunks, and held the Sooners to a season-low 33.3 percent from the floor.

“Honestly, the way we play defense, it's a lot of trust and a lot of communicating. It's just trusting your brother, that he's got your back,” said guard Denver Jones.

“If I get beat on a drive, I trust that Dylan is gonna come in there and block it off the glass. It's that way for everyone. That's what makes us great on defense.”

Auburn, 21-1 overall and 9-0 in the SEC, hosts No. 6 Florida Saturday at 3 p.m. CT on ESPN.