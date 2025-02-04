Tigers punish Sooners

The Sooners cut it to four again with 3:24 left before halftime, but the Tigers answered with a Broome layup, Denver Jones jumper and Chris Moore layup to take a 44-34 lead into the break.

Both offenses came out hot as Auburn took a 27-17 lead at the 10:57 mark on a Dylan Cardwell dunk. Two free throws by Dayton Forsythe made it a five-point game before the Tigers went on a quick 6-0 run capped by a pass from Broome to Chad Baker-Mazara for a layup.

AUBURN | A complete performance from No. 1 Auburn, led by 15 points by Johni Broome and Chad Baker-Mazara, plus holding Oklahoma to a season-low 33.3 percent from the field helped the Tigers rout the Sooners, 98-70, on Tuesday night in Neville Arena.

Baker-Mazara opened the second half on a 6-0 run by himself, draining three free throws and a shot from beyond the arc. After two free throws by the Sooners cut the score to 12 with 13:59 to go, Auburn went on a 19-6 run to blow the game open.

Thirteen of Broome's 15 points came in the first half, and he led the Tigers with six assists while adding three blocks and five rebounds. Baker-Mazara posted 15 points, including the first eight Auburn points in the second half. Denver Jones finished perfect from the field, shooting 4-of-4 (3-of-3 from three-point range) to put up 13 points. Chaney Johnson added 13, while Tahaad Pettiford finished with 11. Cardwell led Auburn with six blocks.

Auburn's defense was especially good when Oklahoma tried to score from three-point range.

"Oklahoma is obviously an outstanding 3-point shooting team. And you know, holding them to 7-23, was a big deal."

Auburn improved to 21-1 (9-0 SEC), while the Sooners dropped to 16-6 (3-6 SEC). The Tigers return to Neville Arena on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT to battle with No. 6 Florida.