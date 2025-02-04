Tigers face 'outstanding offensive' Sooners

As he opened his press conference on Monday to preview No. 1 Auburn's matchup against Oklahoma, Bruce Pearl made a witty remark, saying, "Once again, we find ourselves where I'm going to be talking up an opponent, and you're going to be rolling your eyes, 'Yeah, yeah.' But I'm going to do it anyway."

No need as the Sooners come to Neville Arena on Tuesday evening winners of three of their last four, including a 30-point blowout of then-No. 24 Vanderbilt on Saturday. As Pearl points out, Porter Moser's squad is 38th in the NET rankings and brings in an explosive offensive team led by Jalon Moore and Jeremiah Fears.

"Fears is a great story," the Auburn coach said. "You talk about Oklahoma's roster turning around in a heartbeat. He is, on the draft boards, a potentially top 10-15 pick. So he's different. Obviously, he's got to be the focal point of any scouting report."