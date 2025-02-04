Auburn 'pretty high' for Rivals100 DL

"The game, I just kicked it with the coaches," Perry-Wright said on activities he did on the visit. "Got in a vibe with the coaches, talked to them again. Even though I'd just seen them maybe two or three days [prior]. Having that same vibe with them, building that relationship stronger and stronger was a great feeling, too."

Those visits also give recruits, like Bryce Perry-Wright , a chance to see more than the football aspect of a school. That's what his Jan. 25 visit to Auburn was all about.

It's often filled with weekends of visits, as prospects begin to narrow things down and find out which programs they'd like to return to in the spring.

He's been to Auburn a bunch, taking multiple trips last year and making it one of his first stops of the new year, as well. However, Perry-Wright had never been to an Auburn basketball game and felt the energy between No. 1 Auburn and No. 6 Tennessee.

"It was very energetic," Perry-Wright said. "They came out tonight, I can't lie to you. A lot of people were here today, too. I think they packed this out. They said it's the most packed they've ever seen it, so I think that was really good. It showed a lot of experience for the fans...It looks like you're in the stadium. There's a lot of people here. Most of the people are standing up, they're not even sitting down. It shows a lot of people came through."

While on the visit, he continued to build up his relationship with Auburn defensive line coach Vontrell King-Williams.

"He's a young coach," Perry-Wright said. "As he says, he's going to tell you, he doesn't coach a lot of great guys. But when he does, for two freshman All-Americans back-to-back, it shows he knows what he's doing. He just needs the right guys to fill in the place."

There's a lot of suitors for Perry-Wright, who's ranked as the No. 53 overall player in the country.

"I don't really have a list of the schools," Perry-Wright said. "If you were to name some, I could say high, low. It's not really a top ten or whatever. Everything's open."

Where does Auburn fall into the picture?

"I think they're pretty high," Perry-Wright said.

He'll return in the spring for another visit and plans to schedule an official visit, as well.