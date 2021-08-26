Harsin names two-deep on Auburn’s OL

After a fall camp that included several guys missing time with minor injuries and other ailments, the group is starting to come together with nine days before the season opener.

AUBURN | Auburn’s offensive line may not be SEC-ready but it’s getting there according to Bryan Harsin.

One of the players that has stepped up during fall camp is Austin Troxell, who is mainly working with the first-team at left tackle. He started three games at left tackle and one at right tackle last season.

"I think Austin Troxell has had a really good camp,” said Harsin. “He’s had some injuries but we’re going to — hey, knock on wood here — he’s taken care of himself. He’s a mature guy. He does what he’s asked to do daily. He’s just, I think he’s getting himself better and better through every practice.”

Harsin also singled out Nick Brahms, who returns with 21 starts at center under his belt. Brahms was named first-team preseason All-SEC by the media and second-team by the coaches.

“I’ve appreciated Nick Brahms’ consistency,” said Harsin. “So now I think getting some of the guys for him to work with and communicate with, especially the guards to his left and right, are going to help him, because he’s had some different combinations.”

Harsin listed Auburn’s current two-deep along the offensive line, adding that players are still shifting between the first and second teams as the competition continues.

LEFT TACKLE

1. Austin Troxell, Sr.

2. Kilian Zierer, Jr.

LEFT GUARD

1. Brandon Council, Sr.

2. Alec Jackson, Sr.

3. Kameron Stutts, Jr.

CENTER

1. Nick Brahms, Sr.

2. Jalil Irvin, Jr.

RIGHT GUARD

1. Keiondre Jones, So.

2. Tashawn Manning, Sr.

3. Kameron Stutts, Jr.

RIGHT TACKLE

1. Brodarious Hamm, Sr.

2. Brenden Coffey, Sr.

Auburn will open the season Sept. 4 against Akron at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on SECN+ and ESPN+.

UPDATED PROJECTED OFFENSIVE DEPTH CHART