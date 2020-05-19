Both Gus Malzahn and Bruce Pearl will receive bonuses, per their contracts, for Auburn football and basketball's Academic Progress Rate scores, released Tuesday by the NCAA.

The two biggest coaches on Auburn's campus will be cashing in on their programs' above-average academic periods.

For his team's 2018-19 APR score of 976, Malzahn will earn an added $75,000. If the score had been less than 950, the bonus would have been $25,000, or it would have been doubled to $150,000 if Malzahn's Tigers had turned in a perfect 1,000.

Speaking of perfect scores, Pearl's basketball Tigers scored a 1,000 for the third consecutive year.

In the 60-year-old head coach's contract details, that should yield a cool $75,000 bonus for Pearl, though it's unclear whether that will multiply with the previous perfect score bonuses from the last two years. It was reported by USA TODAY's Steve Berkowitz that after last year's 1,000 APR score from Auburn basketball, Pearl earned $150,000 in bonuses.

If contract incentives for 2020 match last year's, Auburn athletic director Allen Greene will receive $25,000 because every Auburn team has a multi-year APR score of at least 950.

Eleven of Auburn's 18 scholarship sports earned perfect scores for the 2018-19 period, and seven were honored by the NCAA (men's basketball, men's golf, women's golf, women's cross country, soccer, gymnastics and volleyball) for scoring in the 90th percentile or above nationally for their respective sport.