AU hoops extends perfect APR streak; football dips slightly
Bruce Pearl's Auburn basketball program has extended its streak of academic perfection.
For the third straight year, Auburn men's hoops posted a perfect 1,000 Academic Progress Rate score, according to updated data released by the NCAA on Tuesday.
Additionally, Auburn basketball's multi-year APR average, calculated over the past four academic periods, came in at 995 this cycle, which ties Florida for the highest score over that span (2015-19).
The NCAA calculates APR, reported by individual schools in May annually, as a program's success in the classroom, comprised of "retention, eligibility and graduation."
Pearl's program was also one of seven Auburn teams (men's basketball, men's golf, women's golf, women's cross country, soccer, gymnastics and volleyball) honored by the NCAA this academic period with a Public Recognition Award, given to teams whose yearly APR scores rank in the 90th percentile or above for their respective sport against all other schools in the country.
Auburn football posted a 976 for the 2018-19 period, which is down 17 points from last year but still high enough to keep Gus Malzahn's program ranked fifth in the SEC for its multi-year APR average.
|Team
|Multi-year score
|
Ole Miss
|
997
|
Alabama
|
990
|
Mississippi State
|
984
|
Vanderbilt
|
984
|
Auburn
|
980
|
Florida
|
974
|
Missouri
|
973
|
Kentucky
|
971
|
Georgia
|
969
|
South Carolina
|
967
|
Tennessee
|
967
|
Texas A&M
|
965
|
Arkansas
|
962
|
LSU
|
952
Overall, 11 of Auburn's 18 scholarship sports earned perfect APR scores for the 2018-19 academic period.
Teams are required to stay above a 930 multi-year average to avoid scholarship deductions and other penalties. None of Auburn's teams are anywhere near that mark, with baseball's 970 serving as the lowest score.
|Sport
|2018-19 score (change from 2017-18 score)
|Multi-year score
|
Baseball
|
968 (-22)
|
970
|
Men's basketball
|
1000 (0)
|
995
|
Football
|
976 (-17)
|
980
|
Men's cross country
|
1000 (+19)
|
987
|
Men's golf
|
1000 (0)
|
1000
|
Men's swim and dive
|
981 (+24)
|
977
|
Men's tennis
|
914 (-86)
|
977
|
Men's track
|
1000 (+16)
|
1000
|
Women's b-ball
|
1000 (+17)
|
981
|
Women's XC
|
1000 (0)
|
1000
|
Women's golf
|
1000 (0)
|
1000
|
Gymnastics
|
1000 (0)
|
1000
|
Softball
|
964 (-25)
|
981
|
Soccer
|
1000 (+9)
|
1,000
|
Women's S&D
|
1000 (0)
|
996
|
Women's tennis
|
931 (-69)
|
984
|
Women's track
|
982 (-10)
|
994
|
Volleyball
|
1000 (0)
|
1,000
