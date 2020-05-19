News More News
AU hoops extends perfect APR streak; football dips slightly

Nathan King • AuburnSports
Bruce Pearl's Auburn basketball program has extended its streak of academic perfection.

For the third straight year, Auburn men's hoops posted a perfect 1,000 Academic Progress Rate score, according to updated data released by the NCAA on Tuesday.

Additionally, Auburn basketball's multi-year APR average, calculated over the past four academic periods, came in at 995 this cycle, which ties Florida for the highest score over that span (2015-19).

Bruce Pearl has to be pleased with the academic success from his Tigers. (Kirby Lee / USA TODAY)

The NCAA calculates APR, reported by individual schools in May annually, as a program's success in the classroom, comprised of "retention, eligibility and graduation."

Pearl's program was also one of seven Auburn teams (men's basketball, men's golf, women's golf, women's cross country, soccer, gymnastics and volleyball) honored by the NCAA this academic period with a Public Recognition Award, given to teams whose yearly APR scores rank in the 90th percentile or above for their respective sport against all other schools in the country.

Auburn football posted a 976 for the 2018-19 period, which is down 17 points from last year but still high enough to keep Gus Malzahn's program ranked fifth in the SEC for its multi-year APR average.

SEC football multi-year APR average
Team Multi-year score 

Ole Miss

997

Alabama

990

Mississippi State

984

Vanderbilt

984

Auburn

980

Florida

974

Missouri

973

Kentucky

971

Georgia

969

South Carolina

967

Tennessee

967

Texas A&M

965

Arkansas

962

LSU

952

Overall, 11 of Auburn's 18 scholarship sports earned perfect APR scores for the 2018-19 academic period.

Teams are required to stay above a 930 multi-year average to avoid scholarship deductions and other penalties. None of Auburn's teams are anywhere near that mark, with baseball's 970 serving as the lowest score.

Auburn APR scores
Sport 2018-19 score (change from 2017-18 score) Multi-year score

Baseball

968 (-22)

970

Men's basketball

1000 (0)

995

Football

976 (-17)

980

Men's cross country

1000 (+19)

987

Men's golf

1000 (0)

1000

Men's swim and dive

981 (+24)

977

Men's tennis

914 (-86)

977

Men's track

1000 (+16)

1000

Women's b-ball

1000 (+17)

981

Women's XC

1000 (0)

1000

Women's golf

1000 (0)

1000

Gymnastics

1000 (0)

1000

Softball

964 (-25)

981

Soccer

1000 (+9)

1,000

Women's S&D

1000 (0)

996

Women's tennis

931 (-69)

984

Women's track

982 (-10)

994

Volleyball

1000 (0)

1,000

