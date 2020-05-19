Bruce Pearl's Auburn basketball program has extended its streak of academic perfection. For the third straight year, Auburn men's hoops posted a perfect 1,000 Academic Progress Rate score, according to updated data released by the NCAA on Tuesday. Additionally, Auburn basketball's multi-year APR average, calculated over the past four academic periods, came in at 995 this cycle, which ties Florida for the highest score over that span (2015-19).

Bruce Pearl has to be pleased with the academic success from his Tigers. (Kirby Lee / USA TODAY)

The NCAA calculates APR, reported by individual schools in May annually, as a program's success in the classroom, comprised of "retention, eligibility and graduation." Pearl's program was also one of seven Auburn teams (men's basketball, men's golf, women's golf, women's cross country, soccer, gymnastics and volleyball) honored by the NCAA this academic period with a Public Recognition Award, given to teams whose yearly APR scores rank in the 90th percentile or above for their respective sport against all other schools in the country. Auburn football posted a 976 for the 2018-19 period, which is down 17 points from last year but still high enough to keep Gus Malzahn's program ranked fifth in the SEC for its multi-year APR average.

SEC football multi-year APR average Team Multi-year score Ole Miss 997 Alabama 990 Mississippi State 984 Vanderbilt 984 Auburn 980 Florida 974 Missouri 973 Kentucky 971 Georgia 969 South Carolina 967 Tennessee 967 Texas A&M 965 Arkansas 962 LSU 952

Overall, 11 of Auburn's 18 scholarship sports earned perfect APR scores for the 2018-19 academic period. Teams are required to stay above a 930 multi-year average to avoid scholarship deductions and other penalties. None of Auburn's teams are anywhere near that mark, with baseball's 970 serving as the lowest score.

Auburn APR scores Sport 2018-19 score (change from 2017-18 score) Multi-year score Baseball 968 (-22) 970 Men's basketball 1000 (0) 995 Football 976 (-17) 980 Men's cross country 1000 (+19) 987 Men's golf 1000 (0) 1000 Men's swim and dive 981 (+24) 977 Men's tennis 914 (-86) 977 Men's track 1000 (+16) 1000 Women's b-ball 1000 (+17) 981 Women's XC 1000 (0) 1000 Women's golf 1000 (0) 1000 Gymnastics 1000 (0) 1000 Softball 964 (-25) 981 Soccer 1000 (+9) 1,000 Women's S&D 1000 (0) 996 Women's tennis 931 (-69) 984 Women's track 982 (-10) 994 Volleyball 1000 (0) 1,000