Auburn is all set for its grand finale of summer official visitors. There have already been 23 official visitors just this month, and this weekend, Auburn will add 11 more names to that list. Next weekend is still within regulations to host official visitors, but Auburn isn't looking to host anyone at this point in time. That means this weekend is likely it until the fall, and it's an impressive lineup. Headlined by two USC commits, an Alabama commit and a couple of top defensive targets, it's sure to be a busy weekend on the Plains. Let's dive into all 11 expected official visitors and where Auburn sits with each.

Julian Lewis is the No. 1 overall player in the 2025 class. (Rivals.com)

Auburn saw Julian Lewis not long ago, when Carrollton came for the Tigers' 7-on-7 competition. Not that the five-star needs to be evaluated anymore, he's become the Tigers top quarterback choice and the pressure has been put on USC to keep its coveted quarterback commit. Lewis was in Los Angeles last weekend on his official visit and will wrap up his summer with Colorado next weekend. According to Lewis, the plan is still to shut everything down before his senior season.

Without a running back in its 2025 class, there are still a handful of guys that Auburn is going after. One of which is Daune Morris, who was on campus in mid-March and seemed to enjoy his time. However, he seemed to enjoy his trip to Los Angeles a little better, committing to USC in early April. Auburn's still been in heavy pursuit and will work to change his mind this weekend, as Morris is someone the Tigers would certainly take to fill one of the two spots.

Fresh off his visit to Georgia, Eric Winters will take his final official visit to Auburn this weekend. He's already visited Miami and is looking to decide between the three schools in the weeks following his official visits. The Tigers have been consistent in their recruitment of Winters and are hoping this weekend seals the deal with the four-star safety.

One of seven Georgia residents expected to be on campus this weekend is Herbert "Third" Scroggins III. Initially, Scroggins was expected to officially visit Auburn in the fall, but the trip has now been moved up to this weekend. There's been some pressure from North Carolina and Georgia Tech, who both hosted him on official visits earlier this month. Academics is an incredibly important factor for the four-star, who plans to visit Miami next week. Alabama is also working to get into the mix. Scroggins is hoping to have a decision in August, before his senior season.

Alabama commit Darrell "Duke" Johnson will be on campus this weekend, but this could be the least likely flip of all visitors. Johnson just took his official visit to Alabama and it appears that it solidified his commitment to the Crimson Tide even more. “You’d have to pry and just hope for Jesus for me to decommit right now," Johnson told TideIllustrated. "It’s been a great visit, and [with] everything I’ve learned about Bama, it’s going to be hard for me to decommit.” Regardless, Auburn will see what kind of ground it can make up this weekend.

Once a Tennessee pledge, Shamar Arnoux will return to Auburn this weekend for his first official visit. His relationship with Auburn's coaching staff, especially cornerbacks coach Wesley "Crime" McGriff continues to grow with each visit, and he was most recently on campus last week for 7-on-7. He's set to take a visit to Florida State next week, as Auburn sits "top three" heading into this weekend.

Auburn isn't out of it for one of its former commitments. Hollis Davidson will return to Auburn this weekend for his official visit after visiting Florida last weekend. Texas, Miami and Florida State are also in play for the 6-foot-6 tight end out of Peachtree City, Ga., who was on campus last week. He still holds a close relationship with tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua and analyst Logan Bradley, so don't count the Tigers out just yet.

Two defensive back commits are returning to campus in Devin Williams and Dante Core. Williams, who was the first DB to join the class, has one official visit outside of Auburn scheduled for next week. He'll be in Texas. Meanwhile, Core just wrapped up an official visit to Ole Miss. That's not a surprise, even after his commitment to Auburn, Core told AuburnSports.com following his commitment that he was still planning to take his previously scheduled officials. Rutgers and Ole Miss have already hosted him, with South Florida getting him on campus next weekend.

Auburn's second commit in the 2025 class and younger brother of current defensive end Keldric Faulk, Jakaleb Faulk will be back on campus this weekend. Other SEC programs like Florida and Alabama are making the strongest push for Faulk to flip. The Tigers are looking to firm things up with the four-star this weekend.

An important visitor this weekend will be tight end commit Ryan Ghea. He's one of the more outspoken Auburn commits and is sure to put on his recruiting hat this weekend. His main target will likely be Davidson, who Ghea has known for a while and spent plenty of time with.