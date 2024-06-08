"It feels great, it feels good being back," Arnoux said. "Being able to showcase my talent in front of [Wesley McGriff]."

The Rivals250 cornerback out of Carrollton, Ga., will take his official visit to Auburn June 14-16. Before that, though, the four-star had a chance to get some work done in front of the Auburn coaches Thursday, participating in the 7-on-7 competition.

It happens to be next weekend.

Wesley "Crime" McGriff has been Arnoux's main point of contact and primary recruiter at Auburn. The two talk often, about life and football, as that relationship continues to grow.

"It’s been real close," Arnoux said. "We talk every other day in the week, but we’re having good long talks."

Auburn already holds commitments from three cornerbacks — Devin Williams, Dante Core and most recently Donovan Starr. The Tigers could make a push to add a fourth on his official visit.

"I’m just looking forward to seeing how’s the night in Auburn," Arnoux said.

He'll have some familiar faces on campus with him, as Auburn tries to open up a Carrollton pipeline. Quarterback Julian Lewis will also be on an official that weekend, while 2026 safety Zelus Hicks also tags along.

Where does Auburn sit for Arnoux heading into his official?

"Definitely top three," Arnoux said.

There are some other programs that Arnoux is looking to set up official visits with, but the cornerback wants to keep those to himself for now.