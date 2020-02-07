After losing two NBA players and five total professional talents off its roster from last year, could Auburn win an SEC regular-season title in 2020 for the second time in three seasons?

The Tigers are certainly in position to be in that conversation come the first week of March.

After previously unbeaten LSU's midweek loss to Vanderbilt, the matchup in Auburn Arena on Saturday between the Tigers (7-2 SEC) and the Bayou Bengals (8-1) is for first place in the conference.

Including that game, there's still plenty of basketball to be played, though. Here is where Auburn stands in current NCAA Tournament predictions, as well as a look at statistical strengths and shortcomings this season. Check out last week's installment here.