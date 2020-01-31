Gauging Auburn's bracketology, statistical strengths and weaknesses
A critical stretch of the season looms for Auburn.
The Tigers host the SEC two current top dogs, Kentucky and LSU, face a talented Arkansas squad on the road, and host rival Alabama over their next four games.
They're currently riding a three-game win streak after escaping Ole Miss with an 83-82, double-overtime victory, and hope to extend that streak with a win over the Wildcats on Saturday inside Auburn Arena.
As Auburn nears 20 wins, here is where it stands in NCAA Tournament predictions, as well as a look at statistical strengths and shortcomings this season. Check out last week's installment here.
TOURNAMENT RESUME
NET ranking: No. 26
Quadrant I games (1-2): Win at Mississippi State, losses at Alabama, Florida
Remaining Q-I games (5): vs. Kentucky, at Kentucky, vs. LSU, at Arkansas, at Tennessee
Quadrant II games (6-0): Win vs. NC State, Richmond, Saint Louis, Davidson, Iowa State, at Ole Miss
Remaining Q-II games (4): vs. Alabama, vs. Tennessee, at Missouri, at Georgia
Quadrant III games (6-0): win at South Alabama, win vs. Furman, South Carolina, New Mexico, Colgate, Georgia
Remaining Q-III games (2): vs. Ole Miss, vs. Texas A&M
Quadrant IV games (5-0): win vs. CSUN, Lehigh, Lipscomb, Georgia Southern, Vanderbilt
Remaining Q-IV games: (0)
Strength of schedule: 63rd
Nonconference strength of schedule: 51st
OFFENSE
Points per game: 79.2 (10th of 353 in college basketball, 3rd in SEC)
Efficiency rating: 1.064 (27th, 2nd)
Floor percentage (percentage of possessions where points are scored): 50.8% (19th, 3rd)
Effective FG percentage: 51.0% (99th, 4th)
2-point FG percentage: 54.0% (29th, 2nd)
3-point FG percentage: 31.4% (265th, 10th)
Free throw percentage: 66.7% (284th, 13th)
Free throws attempted per play: 30.1% (4th, 1st)
Assists per game: 13.6 (124th, 6th)
Turnovers per game: 13.3 (183rd, 5th)
Offensive rebound percentage: 32.9% (27th, 3rd)
Extra scoring possessions per game: 3.2 (51st, 2nd)
DEFENSE
Scoring defense: 68.5 PPG (142nd, 10th SEC)
Efficiency rating: 0.920 (64th, 6th)
Opponent shooting percentage: 41.1% (83rd, 10th)
Opponent 2-point FG percentage: 46.5% (88th, 8th)
Opponent 3-point FG percentage: 30.5% (60th, 9th)
Opponent free throws attempted per play: 22.0% (139th, 6th)
Defensive rebounding percentage: 73.8% (179th, 11th)
Block percentage: 9.0% (16th, 2nd)
Steal percentage: 8.6% (186th, 11th)
BRACKETOLOGY
ESPN: 5-seed vs. Vermont
CBS: 5-seed vs. Yale
NBC: 6-seed vs. Northern Iowa
FOX: 5-seed vs. Belmont/TCU
NCAA Bracketology: 4-seed vs. Colgate
Bracket Matrix (average of 96 bracket projections): 4.90 average (5-seed)
ESPN BPI
Offensive rating: 5.7 (28th in college basketball, 3rd SEC)
Defensive rating: 5.4 (37th, 3rd)
Projected record: 25-6, 12-6 SEC (T-11th most wins, 1st)
Chances to advance in NCAA Tournament: 62.7% Round of 32, 28.7% Sweet 16, 11.6% Elite Eight, 4.3% Final Four, 1.5% national championship app., 0.5% win 2019-20 national title
Win probability vs. Kentucky: 66.7%
at Arkansas: 41.0%
vs. LSU: 64.9%
vs. Alabama: 77.4%
at Missouri: 60.8%
at Georgia: 73.8%
vs. Tennessee: 75.5%
vs. Ole Miss: 89.6%
at Kentucky: 28.2%
vs. Texas A&M: 94.6%
at Tennessee: 48.8%
