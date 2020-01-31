News More News
Gauging Auburn's bracketology, statistical strengths and weaknesses

Nathan King • AuburnSports
Staff
A critical stretch of the season looms for Auburn.

The Tigers host the SEC two current top dogs, Kentucky and LSU, face a talented Arkansas squad on the road, and host rival Alabama over their next four games.

They're currently riding a three-game win streak after escaping Ole Miss with an 83-82, double-overtime victory, and hope to extend that streak with a win over the Wildcats on Saturday inside Auburn Arena.

As Auburn nears 20 wins, here is where it stands in NCAA Tournament predictions, as well as a look at statistical strengths and shortcomings this season. Check out last week's installment here.

TOURNAMENT RESUME

NET ranking: No. 26

Quadrant I games (1-2): Win at Mississippi State, losses at Alabama, Florida

Remaining Q-I games (5): vs. Kentucky, at Kentucky, vs. LSU, at Arkansas, at Tennessee

Quadrant II games (6-0): Win vs. NC State, Richmond, Saint Louis, Davidson, Iowa State, at Ole Miss

Remaining Q-II games (4): vs. Alabama, vs. Tennessee, at Missouri, at Georgia

Quadrant III games (6-0): win at South Alabama, win vs. Furman, South Carolina, New Mexico, Colgate, Georgia

Remaining Q-III games (2): vs. Ole Miss, vs. Texas A&M

Quadrant IV games (5-0): win vs. CSUN, Lehigh, Lipscomb, Georgia Southern, Vanderbilt

Remaining Q-IV games: (0)

Strength of schedule: 63rd

Nonconference strength of schedule: 51st

Danjel Purifoy (3) and teammates celebrate Auburn's road win over Ole Miss.
Danjel Purifoy (3) and teammates celebrate Auburn's road win over Ole Miss. (Petre Thomas / USA TODAY)

OFFENSE

Points per game: 79.2 (10th of 353 in college basketball, 3rd in SEC)

Efficiency rating: 1.064 (27th, 2nd)

Floor percentage (percentage of possessions where points are scored): 50.8% (19th, 3rd)

Effective FG percentage: 51.0% (99th, 4th)

2-point FG percentage: 54.0% (29th, 2nd)

3-point FG percentage: 31.4% (265th, 10th)

Free throw percentage: 66.7% (284th, 13th)

Free throws attempted per play: 30.1% (4th, 1st)

Assists per game: 13.6 (124th, 6th)

Turnovers per game: 13.3 (183rd, 5th)

Offensive rebound percentage: 32.9% (27th, 3rd)

Extra scoring possessions per game: 3.2 (51st, 2nd)

DEFENSE

Scoring defense: 68.5 PPG (142nd, 10th SEC)

Efficiency rating: 0.920 (64th, 6th)

Opponent shooting percentage: 41.1% (83rd, 10th)

Opponent 2-point FG percentage: 46.5% (88th, 8th)

Opponent 3-point FG percentage: 30.5% (60th, 9th)

Opponent free throws attempted per play: 22.0% (139th, 6th)

Defensive rebounding percentage: 73.8% (179th, 11th)

Block percentage: 9.0% (16th, 2nd)

Steal percentage: 8.6% (186th, 11th)

BRACKETOLOGY

ESPN: 5-seed vs. Vermont

CBS: 5-seed vs. Yale

NBC: 6-seed vs. Northern Iowa

FOX: 5-seed vs. Belmont/TCU

NCAA Bracketology: 4-seed vs. Colgate

Bracket Matrix (average of 96 bracket projections): 4.90 average (5-seed)

ESPN BPI

Offensive rating: 5.7 (28th in college basketball, 3rd SEC)

Defensive rating: 5.4 (37th, 3rd)

Projected record: 25-6, 12-6 SEC (T-11th most wins, 1st)

Chances to advance in NCAA Tournament: 62.7% Round of 32, 28.7% Sweet 16, 11.6% Elite Eight, 4.3% Final Four, 1.5% national championship app., 0.5% win 2019-20 national title

Win probability vs. Kentucky: 66.7%

at Arkansas: 41.0%

vs. LSU: 64.9%

vs. Alabama: 77.4%

at Missouri: 60.8%

at Georgia: 73.8%

vs. Tennessee: 75.5%

vs. Ole Miss: 89.6%

at Kentucky: 28.2%

vs. Texas A&M: 94.6%

at Tennessee: 48.8%

