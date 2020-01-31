A critical stretch of the season looms for Auburn.

The Tigers host the SEC two current top dogs, Kentucky and LSU, face a talented Arkansas squad on the road, and host rival Alabama over their next four games.

They're currently riding a three-game win streak after escaping Ole Miss with an 83-82, double-overtime victory, and hope to extend that streak with a win over the Wildcats on Saturday inside Auburn Arena.

As Auburn nears 20 wins, here is where it stands in NCAA Tournament predictions, as well as a look at statistical strengths and shortcomings this season. Check out last week's installment here.