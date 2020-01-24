Auburn basketball feels like itself again.

The defense was tenacious, the guards facilitated and the bench brought a big spark in the Tigers' midweek victory over South Carolina, 80-67.

After two consecutive losses by a combined 41 points to Alabama and Florida, Auburn is back on track in terms of being a consensus high seed in NCAA Tournament bracketology.

Here is where the Tigers stand in those predictions, as well as their statistical strengths and shortcomings this season.