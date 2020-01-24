Gauging Auburn's bracketology, statistical strengths and weaknesses
Auburn basketball feels like itself again.
The defense was tenacious, the guards facilitated and the bench brought a big spark in the Tigers' midweek victory over South Carolina, 80-67.
After two consecutive losses by a combined 41 points to Alabama and Florida, Auburn is back on track in terms of being a consensus high seed in NCAA Tournament bracketology.
Here is where the Tigers stand in those predictions, as well as their statistical strengths and shortcomings this season.
TOURNAMENT RESUME
NET ranking: No. 18
Quadrant I games (1-2): Win at Mississippi State, losses at Alabama, Florida
Remaining Q-I games (6): vs. Kentucky, at Kentucky, vs. LSU, at Arkansas, at Tennessee, at Georiga
Quadrant II games (5-0): Win vs. NC State, Richmond, Saint Louis, Georgia, Davidson
Remaining Q-II games (5): vs. Alabama, vs. Tennessee, vs. Iowa State, at Missouri, at Ole Miss
Quadrant III games (7-0): win at South Alabama, win vs. Furman, South Carolina, New Mexico, Colgate, Vanderbilt, Georgia Southern
Remaining Q-III games (2): vs. Ole Miss, vs. Texas A&M
Quadrant IV games (3-0): win vs. CSUN, Lehigh, Lipscomb
Remaining Q-IV games (0)
Strength of schedule: 34th
Nonconference strength of schedule: 18th
OFFENSE
Points per game: 79.0 (13th of 353 in college basketball, 3rd SEC)
Efficiency rating: 1.069 (22nd, 2nd)
Floor percentage (percentage of possessions where points are scored): 51.1% (15th, 2nd)
Effective FG percentage: 51.2% (97th, 5th)
2-point FG percentage: 54.5% (19th, 3rd)
3-point FG percentage: 31.2% (261st, 7th)
Free throw percentage: 66.3% (292nd, 13th)
Free throws attempted per play: 29.7% (5th, 1st)
Assists per game: 13.7 (110th, 8th)
Turnovers per game: 13.0 (128th, 4th)
Offensive rebound percentage: 32.8% (30th, 3rd)
Extra scoring possessions per game: 3.8 (42nd, 2nd)
DEFENSE
Scoring defense: 67.4 PPG (117th, 10th SEC)
Efficiency rating: 0.912 (56th, 5th SEC)
Opponent shooting percentage: 41.2% (94th, 10th SEC)
Opponent 2-point FG percentage: 46.4% (85th, 8th)
Opponent 3-point FG percentage: 30.8% (77th, 11th)
Opponent free throws attempted per play: 21.0% (95th, 5th)
Defensive rebounding percentage: 74.1% (163rd, 8th)
Block percentage: 9.6% (15th, 2nd)
Steal percentage: 8.4% (207th, 12th)
BRACKETOLOGY
ESPN: 4-seed vs. New Mexico State
CBS: 5-seed vs. SF Austin
NBC: 6-seed vs. Oklahoma/VCU
Bracket Matrix (average of 96 bracket projections): 4.41 average seed
ESPN BPI
Offensive rating: 5.9 (24th in college basketball, 4th SEC)
Defensive rating: 5.6 (29th, 3rd)
Projected record: 25-6, 12-6 SEC (T-11th most wins, 1st)
Chances to advance in NCAA Tournament: 66.3% Round of 32, 33.8% Sweet 16, 14.8% Elite Eight, 6.0% Final Four, 2.3% national championship app., 0.9% win 2019-20 national title
Win probability vs. Iowa State: 84.6%
at Ole Miss: 76.5%
vs. Kentucky: 70.2%
at Arkansas: 41.5%
vs. LSU: 68.7%
vs. Alabama: 77.7%
at Missouri: 60.9%
at Georgia: 73.2%
vs. Tennessee: 76.4%
vs. Ole Miss: 91.7%
at Kentucky: 32.2%
vs. Texas A&M: 95.7%
at Tennessee: 48%
