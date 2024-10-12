Future roster: Offense

QUARTERBACK

Returning: Jr. Holden Geriner, So. Hank Brown and RFr. Walker White

Incoming: TFr. Deuce Knight

Outgoing: Payton Thorne

The Skinny: This position is probably going to look a lot different come the start of spring drills. Auburn is expected to pursue a top transfer quarterback and it’s not out of the question there will be some attrition. Brown moved ahead of Geriner last offseason, and Knight and/or a transfer could move ahead of both this offseason.

RUNNING BACK

Returning: Sr. Damari Alston, Jr. Jeremiah Cobb

Incoming: TFr. Alvin Henderson

Outgoing: Jarquez Hunter

The Skinny: Both Sean Jackson and Justin Jones have a year of eligibility remaining and could choose to return. AU could use at least one more scholarship tailback and could look to the transfer portal for a solution. Cobb is one to keep an eye on after the season. He’s had just 46 carries in 19 career games.

WIDE RECEIVER

Returning: Sr. Camden Brown, Sr. Sam Jackson V, Jr. Caleb Burton III, So. Malcolm Simmons, So Cam Coleman, So. Perry Thompson, RFr. Bryce Cain

Incoming: TFr. Derick Smith, TFr. Sam Turner

Outgoing: KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Robert Lewis

The Skinny: Auburn will look to add one more receiver in the 2025 class if the right one is available and could look the the portal again for help. Attrition at this position is not out of the question as AU continues to add more talented players. It’s also possible there’s no further changes at wide receiver and AU enters this season with nine scholarship players as it did this fall.

TIGHT END

Returning: Jr. Micah Riley, Jr. Rico Walker

Incoming: TFr. Ryan Ghea, TFr. Hollis Davidson

Outgoing: Rivaldo Fairweather, Luke Deal, Brandon Frazier

The Skinny: With the offense that AU runs and the talent that’s being brought in at wide receiver, the Tigers could be satisfied with four scholarship players in 2025.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Returning: Sr. Dillon Wade, Sr. Jeremiah Wright, Sr. Tate Johnson, Sr. Jaden Muskrat, Jr. Connor Lew, Jr. E.J. Harris, So Bradyn Joiner, So. Tyler Johnson, So. Dylan Senda, So. Clay Wedin, So. Seth Wilfred, RFr. DeAndre Carter, RFr. Favour Edwin

Incoming: TFr. Broderick Shull, TFr. Tai Buster, TFr. Jacobe Ward, TFr. Tavares Dice, TFr. Kail Ellis, TFr. Spencer Dowland

Outgoing: Izavion Miller, Percy Lewis, Ronan Chambers

The Skinny: There’s still a lot of questions surrounding the future of this position including whether or not Wade and/or Wright will return. Wright would be a sixth-year player if he comes back. Lew will be back as the starting center and the guard positions appear to be strong even if Wade and Wright move on. Tate Johnson and Bradyn Joiner both have starting experience at guard and Carter is one of AU’s most talented young players. There are many more questions at the tackle position. Left tackle should be a TOP priority in the portal along with quarterback. AU could also look for transfer help at right tackle although Wade could move there or several returning players could step up as starters. Attrition is expected with 13 scholarship players currently scheduled to return and at least six freshmen coming in along with a likely transfer. AU is also looking to add one more tackle to its ’25 class.