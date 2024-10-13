Future roster: Defense

INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINE

Returning: Sr. Quientrail Jamison-Travis, Sr. Gage Keys, So. Darron Reed Jr., So. Malik Blocton, RFr. T.J. Lindsey

Incoming: TFr. Antonio Coleman, TFr. Jourdin Crawford, TFr. Malik Autry

Outgoing: Jayson Jones, Philip Blidi, Isaiah Raikes, Trill Carter

The Skinny: Auburn has some good young players returning and more coming in, but it will probably need at least one interior defensive lineman from the portal, with an emphasis of quality over quantity. AU is also seeking an additional D-lineman in the 2025 class. There’s definitely potential for attrition at this position, especially with guys like Keys and Reed, who aren’t getting a lot of playing time right now.

DEFENSIVE END/BUCK LINEBACKER

Returning: Sr. Zykeivous Walker, Sr. Keyron Crawford, Jr. Keldric Faulk, So. Amaris Williams, RFr. Jamonta Waller, RFr. Joe Phillips

Incoming: TFr. Jared Smith, TFr. Nate Marshall

Outgoing: Jalen McLeod

The Skinny: Defensive end looks strong but Walker or Faulk could move inside to D-tackle to shore up things in the interior. The Tigers will likely have to look in the portal for more help at Buck. They’ve relied on McLeod extensively over the last two seasons. With Crawford out for the remainder of the season, there’s also a possibility that Waller or Phillips will have to play more over the second half of the season and miss out on their redshirt.

INSIDE LINEBACKER

Returning: Sr. Laquan Robinson, Jr. Robert Woodyard Jr., So. Demarcus Riddick, RFr. D.J. Barber

Incoming: TFr. Jakaleb Faulk, TFr. Elijah Melendez, TFr. Bryce Deas

Outgoing: Eugene Asante, Austin Keys, Dorian Mausi, Fa’Najae Gotay

The Skinny: Auburn’s got a pretty special class coming in and some talented young linebackers returning including Riddick, who has seen his playing time increase over the last couple of games. AU may need to look in the portal for a Mike linebacker to shore up depth.

CORNERBACK/NICKEL

Returning: Sr. Champ Anthony, Jr. Kayin Lee, Jr. Antonio Kite, So. JC Hart, So. Jay Crawford, RFr. Tyler Scott

Incoming: TFr. Blake Woodby, TFr. Devin Williams, TFr. Donovan Starr, TFr. Dante Core

Outgoing: Keionte Scott

The Skinny: Getting Scott and Anthony back from injuries will certainly be a boost for this position, as will the four additions from the ’25 class. AU could probably still use an elite corner that could come in and push for a starting job right away via the signing class or portal. Crawford stepping up as a true freshmen starter this fall was big for the group.

SAFETY

Returning: Sr. Jahquez Robinson, Sr. Caleb Wooden, Jr. Terrance Love, So. Kaleb Harris, So. Sylvester Smith, So. Kensley Louidor-Faustin, So. C.J. Johnson, RFr. A’mon Lane-Ganus

Incoming: TFr. Anquon Fegans, TFr. Eric Winters

Outgoing: Jerrin Thompson

The Skinny: Harris looks like a special player, who should be starting before long, and Fegans and Winters have the potential to be the best pair of safeties AU has signed in many years. There’s plenty of depth here too and it would’t be surprising if there was attrition as one or two guys look for more playing time.

FUTURE ROSTER: OFFENSE