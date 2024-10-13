Future roster: Defense

in other news
AUBURN | Auburn is well on its way to fielding a more talented roster in 2025.
The Tigers are scheduled to return a number of talented young players and will add a signing class that’s currently ranked No. 4 nationally.
Below is a look at Auburn’s potential future roster on defense including possible losses and biggest needs to fill.
INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINE
Returning: Sr. Quientrail Jamison-Travis, Sr. Gage Keys, So. Darron Reed Jr., So. Malik Blocton, RFr. T.J. Lindsey
Incoming: TFr. Antonio Coleman, TFr. Jourdin Crawford, TFr. Malik Autry
Outgoing: Jayson Jones, Philip Blidi, Isaiah Raikes, Trill Carter
The Skinny: Auburn has some good young players returning and more coming in, but it will probably need at least one interior defensive lineman from the portal, with an emphasis of quality over quantity. AU is also seeking an additional D-lineman in the 2025 class. There’s definitely potential for attrition at this position, especially with guys like Keys and Reed, who aren’t getting a lot of playing time right now.
DEFENSIVE END/BUCK LINEBACKER
Returning: Sr. Zykeivous Walker, Sr. Keyron Crawford, Jr. Keldric Faulk, So. Amaris Williams, RFr. Jamonta Waller, RFr. Joe Phillips
Incoming: TFr. Jared Smith, TFr. Nate Marshall
Outgoing: Jalen McLeod
The Skinny: Defensive end looks strong but Walker or Faulk could move inside to D-tackle to shore up things in the interior. The Tigers will likely have to look in the portal for more help at Buck. They’ve relied on McLeod extensively over the last two seasons. With Crawford out for the remainder of the season, there’s also a possibility that Waller or Phillips will have to play more over the second half of the season and miss out on their redshirt.
INSIDE LINEBACKER
Returning: Sr. Laquan Robinson, Jr. Robert Woodyard Jr., So. Demarcus Riddick, RFr. D.J. Barber
Incoming: TFr. Jakaleb Faulk, TFr. Elijah Melendez, TFr. Bryce Deas
Outgoing: Eugene Asante, Austin Keys, Dorian Mausi, Fa’Najae Gotay
The Skinny: Auburn’s got a pretty special class coming in and some talented young linebackers returning including Riddick, who has seen his playing time increase over the last couple of games. AU may need to look in the portal for a Mike linebacker to shore up depth.
CORNERBACK/NICKEL
Returning: Sr. Champ Anthony, Jr. Kayin Lee, Jr. Antonio Kite, So. JC Hart, So. Jay Crawford, RFr. Tyler Scott
Incoming: TFr. Blake Woodby, TFr. Devin Williams, TFr. Donovan Starr, TFr. Dante Core
Outgoing: Keionte Scott
The Skinny: Getting Scott and Anthony back from injuries will certainly be a boost for this position, as will the four additions from the ’25 class. AU could probably still use an elite corner that could come in and push for a starting job right away via the signing class or portal. Crawford stepping up as a true freshmen starter this fall was big for the group.
SAFETY
Returning: Sr. Jahquez Robinson, Sr. Caleb Wooden, Jr. Terrance Love, So. Kaleb Harris, So. Sylvester Smith, So. Kensley Louidor-Faustin, So. C.J. Johnson, RFr. A’mon Lane-Ganus
Incoming: TFr. Anquon Fegans, TFr. Eric Winters
Outgoing: Jerrin Thompson
The Skinny: Harris looks like a special player, who should be starting before long, and Fegans and Winters have the potential to be the best pair of safeties AU has signed in many years. There’s plenty of depth here too and it would’t be surprising if there was attrition as one or two guys look for more playing time.
