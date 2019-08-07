Marlon Davidson has had his eye on a particular defensive newcomer for some time now.

At SEC Media Days last month, the senior Davidson called freshman D-lineman Jaren Handy "a pure dog," clarifying that it’s been Handy’s hunger to contribute immediately that most reminds the four-year starter of himself.

As Auburn enters the infancy of its 2019 season with preseason fall camp, Davidson’s positive impressions of Handy haven’t wavered.

"[Handy] stepped up today big time, and I appreciate the fight that he had," Davidson told reporters after practice Sunday. "He's showing me he's just like me. He reminds me so much of myself coming in: The fight, the want to be better, the want to be great. You don't have certain kids like that. But that kid there, he reminds me so much of myself.

"And every day he just keeps doing it, every day he's getting better. I see a bright future for him, for sure."

The monster true freshman Handy — who clocks in at 6-foot-5 and 259 pounds on Auburn’s official fall roster — has a relationship with Davidson that began well before the two became teammates on the Plains. Davidson was Handy’s “Big Brother” during the recruitment process while Auburn attempted to land the 4-star defensive end out of Hattiesburg, Miss.

“I got him here,” Davidson said.

While Handy was a massive get for Auburn’s 2019 class, the one-time LSU commit enters a defensive line room loaded with experience and NFL talent. But Handy's versatility — combined with that bright-eyed, go-getter attitude of a true freshman — could earn him some playing time sooner rather than later.

Auburn is currently working around injuries to defensive tackles Coynis Miller and Daquan Newkirk. That's led to buck end Nick Coe, at times, sliding inside to compliment Derrick Brown as an interior linemen. Davidson can do the same.

If defensive line coach Rodney Garner has to tinker with his pieces and reach down the roster for extra depth, Davidson thinks Handy can seamlessly step in wherever he's needed.

“Handy can play either way. He can play tackle or end,” Davidson said. “He's that good of a player.”