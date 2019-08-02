Gus Malzahn expects a pair of linemen to miss all of fall camp.

Defensive tackle Daquan Newkirk and offensive tackle Prince Michael Sammons were both dressed in street clothes during the viewing window of Auburn's first practice of fall camp. Sammons's situation is currently undisclosed, while Newkirk is still nursing his second Achilles injury in the past year.

Malzahn had spoken some in the offseason about the injuries nagging Newkirk, but not to this level of severity. The junior, who was expected to compete for the starting defensive tackle spot beside Derrick Brown, might not be back until well into Auburn's 2019 season.

"We do think we’ll have [Newkirk] back before the season ends," Malzahn told reporters Friday. "We’ll see. Prince Sammons, I think he’ll be back right after fall camp."

Sammons isn't a starter by any means, but with Auburn looking to build quality depth for the future of its currently all-senior offensive line — and with fellow offensive tackle Austin Troxell sidelined for the year with an ACL tear — Sammons is still an important piece.

The other candidates to replace four-year starter Dontavius Russell and become Brown's sidekick on the defensive line are sophomore Coynis Miller and junior Tyrone Truesdell. Miller (undisclosed) wore a non-contact jersey Friday and was limited in most drills.

Other Tigers currently limited in practice include tight end Luke Deal (knee), defensive back Jordyn Peters (foot), receiver James Owens Moss (undisclosed) and true freshman running back D.J. Williams, who underwent shoulder surgery in the spring and doesn't have "much longer" in the non-contact jersey, Malzahn said.

Malzahn doesn't anticipate any of those players' injuries to affect their statuses for the season.

Other players shed their orange jerseys Friday. Will Hastings (knee) worked at full speed with the receivers, and Smoke Monday (shoulder) saw time with both the second and first team defenses.

Additionally, preseason first team All-SEC left tackle Prince Tega Wanogho was sporting a brace on his left knee, which Malzahn said is "just precautionary."