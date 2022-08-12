Follow your Hart

The moment didn't feel real for Jacorious "JC" Hart. Surrounded by his family and friends at Loachapoka High School, Hart picked up the Auburn hat and publicly announced his commitment to the Tigers. "It doesn’t even feel real," Hart said. "I love the coaching staff, I love the atmosphere of school."

Jacorious Hart committed to Auburn Friday. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

Big Cat Weekend was a big-time factor into his decision, as UCF and Auburn were tied in his recruitment heading into final weekend of July. "It was full of energy, I felt like that’s where I wanted to be at then," Hart said of Big Cat "That brought me to lean toward Auburn." Another reason was Trovon Reed, who serves as Auburn's director of football and recruiting relations. "He always believed in me," Hart said. "He told me that whatever I want and work hard for, that’s gonna happen." Auburn plans to use Hart and his speed across the secondary, mostly at cornerback, safety and nickel.