Auburn will '100%' be in Hart's top 4

Jacorious “JC” Hart is dropping his top 4 schools on Sunday or Monday and there is a “100 percent chance” that Auburn is in it. Hart, from Loachapoka, Ala., was in Auburn for Big Cat weekend and really enjoyed the energy he felt during the visit. “It feels like home,” Hart said about Auburn.



Hart is close with Trovon Reed as the two have been talking since the 6-foot-2 180-pound corner was a freshman. “Me and him have been talking for years,” Hart said. “We have a strong relationship.” In addition to Auburn, Hart mentioned that UCF and Mississippi State were also recruiting him hard.

