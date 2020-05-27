The past two weeks have been a breath of optimism for the world of college football. Plans for student-athletes to return to safely return to campus in the coming weeks are being set in motion. Discussions are abound on how to bring fans into stadiums at a limited capacity in the fall. As the country attempts to inch back toward normalcy, football is attempting to do the same. And while it's obviously still unclear whether teams like Auburn will play every game on their schedule — and on the scheduled dates — the pandemic certainly hasn't slowed betting in sports.

Auburn-LSU in November is currently a Pick 'Em on Bovada. (Gerald Herbert / AP)

Teams are at least a month away from normal practices, and few were afforded any of those in the spring. There will still be numerous question marks if everyone returns to practice this summer, but the general makeup and talent level for most teams is mostly known at this point. Looking ahead, all but two of Auburn's Power Five matchups in 2020 (a home game against Arkansas and road game at Mississippi State) have been posted in some capacity by one major betting organization in recent months. Bovada Sportsbook in Vegas has the most early odds on 2020 college football games among major betting sources, including seven matchups on the Tigers' 2020 schedule. Auburn is an underdog in two games on the list and is part of a pick 'em for another.

(swipe right on chart if spreads are not visible)

Early 2020 point spreads for Auburn (via Bovada) Matchup Spread Week 2 vs. North Carolina* -6.5 Week 3 at Ole Miss -9.5 Week 5 vs. Kentucky -13.5 Week 6 at Georgia +7.5 Week 7 vs. Texas A&M -3 Week 12 vs. LSU Pick Week 13 at Alabama +13

Auburn went 9-4 last season both straight up and against the spread. Only 10 teams in the country covered the spread at a higher percentage. Gus Malzahn's team was favored by 2.5 before losing to Florida; favored by 17.5 before beating Ole Miss by six; a 3-point underdog to Georgia before losing by seven; and favored by seven before losing to Minnesota.