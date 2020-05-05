News More News
Auburn's early FPI projections

Another year, another grin-and-bear-it schedule for Auburn.

The Tigers' 2020 slate isn't the toughest of the Gus Malzahn era, but it's not a cake walk by any stretch of the imagination, with a lethal SEC road schedule against College Football Playoff hopefuls Alabama and Georgia, as well as Miss State and Ole Miss, both with fiery new coaching staffs looking to make waves in Year 1. Then there's the Week 2 neutral-siter against resurgent North Carolina, and home contests versus the defending national champs, LSU, and the always pesky Texas A&M.

Eli Stove (12) was on the receiving end of one of Auburn's first touchdowns last season.
Auburn's preseason projections aren't hurting because of it, though. Whenever and however the 2020 football season starts, Auburn has been viewed in recent way-too-early Top 25s as a consistent top-10 or top-15 squad, thanks to its mixture of a high-ceiling offense with Bo Nix and an ever-consistent defense on the other side.

In ESPN's May 1 update of its Football Power Index rankings, Auburn clocked in at No. 9.

Its projected record of 9-3 is less than a handful of double-digit win predictions in the rankings behind it. That's nothing unusual for a Malzahn team, which is usually forgiven for its difficult schedules.

As shown in the grids that follow, there's a big drop off from the top three teams' overall FPI scores to No. 4's, and the No. 1 team in the country is given a wildly higher chance to make the 2020 College Football Playoff than all the other contenders.

May 2020 ESPN FPI Top 25 projections
Team FPI score Projected W/L

No. 1 Clemson

32.6

12-0

No. 2 Ohio State

30.0

11-1

No. 3 Alabama

29.0

11-1

No. 4 Wisconsin

23.7

11-1

No. 5 Georgia

23.7

10-2

No. 6 LSU

23.7

10-2

No. 7 Penn State

23.3

10-2

No. 8 Oregon

21.3

10-2

No. 9 Auburn

20.7

9-3

No. 10 Oklahoma

20.1

10-2

No. 11 Texas

19.6

9-3

No. 12 Florida

19.2

9-3

No. 13 USC

17.9

9-3

No. 14 UCF

17.3

11-1

No. 15 Texas A&M

16.7

9-3

No. 16 Notre Dame

15.4

8-4

No. 17 Oklahoma State

13.7

8-4

No. 18 Virginia Tech

13.0

9-3

No. 19 Michigan

12.9

7-5

No. 20 Louisville

12.9

8-4

No. 21 TCU

12.0

7-5

No. 22 Iowa

11.8

7-5

No. 23 Indiana

11.5

8-4

No. 24 Utah

11.2

8-4

No. 25 Northwestern

11.0

8-4
May 2020 ESPN FPI CFP projections
Team % make Playoff % make title game % win national title

Clemson

81.1

54.6

35.6

Ohio State

63.8

38.3

20.6

Alabama

58.7

33.6

17.2

Wisconsin

33.5

14.4

5.5

Georgia

25.7

10.9

4.7

LSU

23.7

10.2

4.2

Penn State

23.2

9.5

3.5

Oregon

22.4

8.0

2.5

Oklahoma

15.3

5.0

1.7

Texas

10.4

3.3

1.0

Auburn sits just outside the top 10 most likely Playoff teams at No. 11, being given a 10% chance to make the four-team field, a 3.3% chance to win a game and a 1.2% chance to win the whole thing.

According to ESPN's analytics, Auburn has the third-highest chance to win the SEC West, behind Alabama and LSU, and the fourth-highest chance to win the conference next season, behind Alabama, LSU and Georgia.

The rankings extend to all 130 FBS teams — from Clemson and Ohio State to UTEP and UMass — and the FPI predictors are already up and running for every game this coming season, based on thousands of computer simulations of any given matchup.

Here's how the FPI thinks Auburn will get to 9-3 next season.

ESPN FPI projections for Auburn's 2020 schedule
Team Opponent FPI rank Auburn % chance to win

Week 1 vs. Alcorn State

NR (FCS team)

99.8

Week 2 vs. North Carolina*

No. 29

79.7

Week 3 @ Ole Miss

No. 38

79.7

Week 4 vs. Southern Miss

No. 90

96.7

Week 5 vs. Kentucky

No. 33

86.7

Week 6 @ Georgia

No. 5

33.6

Week 7 vs. Texas A&M

No. 15

70.5

Week 9 @ Mississippi State

No. 72

91.9

Week 10 vs. Arkansas

No. 59

93.9

Week 11 vs. UMass

No. 130

99.9

Week 12 vs. LSU

No. 6

49.7

Week 13 @ Alabama

No. 3

21.1
*: Game to be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

