Auburn's early FPI projections
Another year, another grin-and-bear-it schedule for Auburn.
The Tigers' 2020 slate isn't the toughest of the Gus Malzahn era, but it's not a cake walk by any stretch of the imagination, with a lethal SEC road schedule against College Football Playoff hopefuls Alabama and Georgia, as well as Miss State and Ole Miss, both with fiery new coaching staffs looking to make waves in Year 1. Then there's the Week 2 neutral-siter against resurgent North Carolina, and home contests versus the defending national champs, LSU, and the always pesky Texas A&M.
Auburn's preseason projections aren't hurting because of it, though. Whenever and however the 2020 football season starts, Auburn has been viewed in recent way-too-early Top 25s as a consistent top-10 or top-15 squad, thanks to its mixture of a high-ceiling offense with Bo Nix and an ever-consistent defense on the other side.
In ESPN's May 1 update of its Football Power Index rankings, Auburn clocked in at No. 9.
Its projected record of 9-3 is less than a handful of double-digit win predictions in the rankings behind it. That's nothing unusual for a Malzahn team, which is usually forgiven for its difficult schedules.
As shown in the grids that follow, there's a big drop off from the top three teams' overall FPI scores to No. 4's, and the No. 1 team in the country is given a wildly higher chance to make the 2020 College Football Playoff than all the other contenders.
|Team
|FPI score
|Projected W/L
|
No. 1 Clemson
|
32.6
|
12-0
|
No. 2 Ohio State
|
30.0
|
11-1
|
No. 3 Alabama
|
29.0
|
11-1
|
No. 4 Wisconsin
|
23.7
|
11-1
|
No. 5 Georgia
|
23.7
|
10-2
|
No. 6 LSU
|
23.7
|
10-2
|
No. 7 Penn State
|
23.3
|
10-2
|
No. 8 Oregon
|
21.3
|
10-2
|
No. 9 Auburn
|
20.7
|
9-3
|
No. 10 Oklahoma
|
20.1
|
10-2
|
No. 11 Texas
|
19.6
|
9-3
|
No. 12 Florida
|
19.2
|
9-3
|
No. 13 USC
|
17.9
|
9-3
|
No. 14 UCF
|
17.3
|
11-1
|
No. 15 Texas A&M
|
16.7
|
9-3
|
No. 16 Notre Dame
|
15.4
|
8-4
|
No. 17 Oklahoma State
|
13.7
|
8-4
|
No. 18 Virginia Tech
|
13.0
|
9-3
|
No. 19 Michigan
|
12.9
|
7-5
|
No. 20 Louisville
|
12.9
|
8-4
|
No. 21 TCU
|
12.0
|
7-5
|
No. 22 Iowa
|
11.8
|
7-5
|
No. 23 Indiana
|
11.5
|
8-4
|
No. 24 Utah
|
11.2
|
8-4
|
No. 25 Northwestern
|
11.0
|
8-4
|Team
|% make Playoff
|% make title game
|% win national title
|
Clemson
|
81.1
|
54.6
|
35.6
|
Ohio State
|
63.8
|
38.3
|
20.6
|
Alabama
|
58.7
|
33.6
|
17.2
|
Wisconsin
|
33.5
|
14.4
|
5.5
|
Georgia
|
25.7
|
10.9
|
4.7
|
LSU
|
23.7
|
10.2
|
4.2
|
Penn State
|
23.2
|
9.5
|
3.5
|
Oregon
|
22.4
|
8.0
|
2.5
|
Oklahoma
|
15.3
|
5.0
|
1.7
|
Texas
|
10.4
|
3.3
|
1.0
Auburn sits just outside the top 10 most likely Playoff teams at No. 11, being given a 10% chance to make the four-team field, a 3.3% chance to win a game and a 1.2% chance to win the whole thing.
According to ESPN's analytics, Auburn has the third-highest chance to win the SEC West, behind Alabama and LSU, and the fourth-highest chance to win the conference next season, behind Alabama, LSU and Georgia.
The rankings extend to all 130 FBS teams — from Clemson and Ohio State to UTEP and UMass — and the FPI predictors are already up and running for every game this coming season, based on thousands of computer simulations of any given matchup.
Here's how the FPI thinks Auburn will get to 9-3 next season.
|Team
|Opponent FPI rank
|Auburn % chance to win
|
Week 1 vs. Alcorn State
|
NR (FCS team)
|
99.8
|
Week 2 vs. North Carolina*
|
No. 29
|
79.7
|
Week 3 @ Ole Miss
|
No. 38
|
79.7
|
Week 4 vs. Southern Miss
|
No. 90
|
96.7
|
Week 5 vs. Kentucky
|
No. 33
|
86.7
|
Week 6 @ Georgia
|
No. 5
|
33.6
|
Week 7 vs. Texas A&M
|
No. 15
|
70.5
|
Week 9 @ Mississippi State
|
No. 72
|
91.9
|
Week 10 vs. Arkansas
|
No. 59
|
93.9
|
Week 11 vs. UMass
|
No. 130
|
99.9
|
Week 12 vs. LSU
|
No. 6
|
49.7
|
Week 13 @ Alabama
|
No. 3
|
21.1
