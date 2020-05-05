The Tigers' 2020 slate isn't the toughest of the Gus Malzahn era, but it's not a cake walk by any stretch of the imagination, with a lethal SEC road schedule against College Football Playoff hopefuls Alabama and Georgia, as well as Miss State and Ole Miss, both with fiery new coaching staffs looking to make waves in Year 1. Then there's the Week 2 neutral-siter against resurgent North Carolina, and home contests versus the defending national champs, LSU, and the always pesky Texas A&M.

Auburn's preseason projections aren't hurting because of it, though. Whenever and however the 2020 football season starts, Auburn has been viewed in recent way-too-early Top 25s as a consistent top-10 or top-15 squad, thanks to its mixture of a high-ceiling offense with Bo Nix and an ever-consistent defense on the other side.

In ESPN's May 1 update of its Football Power Index rankings, Auburn clocked in at No. 9.

Its projected record of 9-3 is less than a handful of double-digit win predictions in the rankings behind it. That's nothing unusual for a Malzahn team, which is usually forgiven for its difficult schedules.

As shown in the grids that follow, there's a big drop off from the top three teams' overall FPI scores to No. 4's, and the No. 1 team in the country is given a wildly higher chance to make the 2020 College Football Playoff than all the other contenders.