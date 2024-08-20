QUARTERBACK

1. Payton Thorne, Sr. (6-2, 203)

2. Hank Brown, RFr. (6-4, 208)

3. Holden Geriner, So. (6-3, 205) -OR-

3. Walker White, TFr. (6-3, 225)

Thorne is the clear starter and team leader while Brown won a competitive battle for the backup job. The schedule sets up well for Thorne to get off to a good start with five consecutive home games. It should also offer Brown some early opportunities for key snaps as the backup. Geriner and White will have to take advantage of their practice and meeting time to gain more experience and prepare to battle for the position in the spring.

RUNNING BACKS

1. Jarquez Hunter, Sr. (5-10, 209)

2. Damari Alston, Jr. (5-9, 209)

3. Jeremiah Cobb, So. (5-11, 196)

4. Sean Jackson, Sr. (5-9, 239) -OR-

4. Justin Jones, Jr. (6-1, 209)

Hunter and Alston should be an exciting 1-2 punch this fall with Cobb as an explosive No. 3 tailback that can also make an impact on special teams. Jackson and Jones are talented former walk-ons that are very capable of being productive against SEC competition.

WIDE RECEIVER

1. Cam Coleman, TFr. (6-3, 197)

2. Camden Brown, Jr. (6-3, 200)

SLOT RECEIVER

1. Robert Lewis, Sr. (5-10, 188)

2. Sam Jackson, Sr. (5-10, 187)

3. Malcolm Simmons, TFr. (6-0, 179) -OR-

3. Bryce Cain, TFr. (5-10, 150)

WIDE RECEIVER

1. KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Sr. (6-1, 182)

2. Perry Thompson, TFr. (6-3, 222)

3. Caleb Burton, So. (5-11, 174)

Wide receiver is by far the most improved position on the team from last season with seven of nine new scholarship players. Coleman will start as a true freshman and should make an instant impact. The other three freshman are playing right away too. Lambert-Smith, Lewis and Jackson give AU much-needed experience and a whole lot of leadership. The competition has helped both Brown and Burton improve.

TIGHT END

1. Rivaldo Fairweather, Sr. (6-4, 252)

2. Luke Deal, Sr. (6-5, 259) -OR-

2. Brandon Frazier, Sr. (6-7, 262)

4. Micah Riley, So. (6-5, 266) -OR-

4. Rico Walker, So. (6-2, 246)

Tight end is probably Auburn's deepest and most experienced position. Fairweather is a playmaker and has worked hard in the offseason to improve his blocking. Deal and Frazier are both physical blockers who have developed into reliable receivers. Riley and Walker are ready to contribute right now and set to be the leaders of the room next season.

LEFT TACKLE

1. Dillon Wade, Sr. (6-3, 303)

2. Tyler Johnson, RFr. (6-6, 320)

3. Clay Wedin, RFr. (6-5, 286)

LEFT GUARD

1. Percy Lewis, Sr. (6-7, 355)

2. Bradyn Joiner, RFr. (6-2, 328)

3. Jaden Muskrat, Jr. (6-3, 312)

CENTER

1. Connor Lew, So. (6-3, 302)

2. Tate Johnson, Jr. (6-4, 281)

3. Dylan Senda, RFr. (6-5, 318)

RIGHT GUARD

1. Jeremiah Wright, Jr. (6-5, 333)

2. E.J. Harris, So. (6-5, 321)

3. DeAndre Carter, TFr. (6-5, 345)

RIGHT TACKLE

1. Izavion Miller, Sr. (6-5, 301)

2. Ronan Chambers, Sr. (6-5, 301)

3. Seth Wilfred, So. (6-5, 329)

4. Favour Edwin, TFr. (6-6, 301)

There's been a shakeup this week with Wade moving back to left tackle, where he started last season, and Lewis getting a look at guard. Lewis spent all of spring and fall camp at LT with Wade at RG. Lew played like a veteran as a true freshman last fall and could develop into one of the SEC’s best centers this year. The right side with Wright and Miller has the potential to provide a lot of space for AU’s running backs. Tyler Johnson, Tate Johnson, Joiner and Chambers had good camps and are next up if there's an injury or a starter struggles.