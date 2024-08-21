PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1CMkM0TENMOTU4Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Depth chart: Defense

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports
Senior Editor
@BMattAU

AUBURN | Fall camp is over and the season-opener is less than two weeks away.

A lot of the position battles are set with just a couple of exceptions as game preparations begin and scout teams are named.

Below, is a look at the projected depth chart on defense including many freshmen and transfers projected as starters or key backups..

Thompson has become a key team leader after transferring from Texas.
Thompson has become a key team leader after transferring from Texas. (Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

1. Gage Keys, Jr. (6-4, 291) -OR-

1. Philip Blidi, Sr. (6-3, 284)

3. Malik Blocton, TFr. (6-3, 291)

4. T.J. Lindsey, TFr. (6-3, 294)

NOSEGUARD

1. Isaiah Raikes, Sr. (6-1, 323)

2. Jayson Jones, Sr. (6-6, 355)

3. Trill Carter, Sr. (6-0, 299)

4. Quientrail Jamison-Travis, Jr. (6-4, 293)

DEFENSIVE END

1. Keldric Faulk, So. (6-6, 288)

2. Amaris Williams, TFr. (6-2, 269) -OR-

2. Zykeivous Walker, Jr. (6-4, 291)

4. Darron Reed, RFr. (6-4, 285)

Auburn has added a lot of depth at along the defensive line with the addition of four transfers and three talented freshman. The staff expects to rotate 6-7 at defensive tackle and noseguard combined. Faulk is a rising star at defensive end and will be backed up by another rising star in Williams and a seasoned veteran in Walker. Both Faulk and Walker can slide inside in pass-rushing situations.

WILL LINEBACKER

1. Eugene Asante, Sr. (6-1, 219)

2. Robert Woodyard, So. (6-0, 220)

3. Demarcus Riddick, TFr. (6-2, 217)

4. Laquan Robinson, Jr. (6-1, 204)

MIKE LINEBACKER

1. Austin Keys, Sr. (6-2, 247)

2. Dorian Mausi, Sr. (6-1, 234)

3. Fa'Najae Gotay, Sr. (6-0, 230)

4. D.J. Barber, TFr. (5-11, 226)

BUCK LINEBACKER

1. Jalen McLeod, Sr. (6-1, 236)

2. Keyron Crawford, Jr. (6-4, 245)

3. Jamonta Waller, TFr. (6-0, 243) -OR-

4. Joe Phillips, TFr. (6-2, 251)

This is a very strong position with talent, experience and depth. Asante is the leader of the defense and Keys could have a breakout season if he can stay healthy. Mausi and Gotay are experienced backups and Woodyard has had a strong offseason. Riddick is too talented not to play and will also impact special teams.

McLeod and Crawford have wrecked havoc during fall camp and give Auburn a talented pair of pass rushers. Waller and Phillips are plenty talented too and should both play this fall.

CORNERBACK

1. Keionte Scott, Sr. (6-0, 192)

2. Antonio Kite, So. (6-0, 175)

3. Jay Crawford, TFr. (5-11, 179)

CORNERBACK

1. Kayin Lee, So. (5-11, 181)

2. JC Hart, RFr. (6-2, 199)

3. A’Mon Lane-Ganus, TFr. (5-10, 179)

4. Tyler Scott, RFr. (6-1, 199) ** Injured

NICKEL

1. Champ Anthony, Jr. (5-11, 182)

2. Jahquez Robinson, Jr. (6-2, 205) -OR-

2. Kensley Louidor-Faustin, TFr. (5-11, 177)

SAFETY

1. Caleb Wooden, Jr. (6-1, 192) -OR-

1. Sylvester Smith, RFr. (6-0, 192)

3. Griffin Speaks, Sr. (5-11, 180) -OR-

3. C.J. Johnson, RFr. (6-2, 198)

SAFETY

1. Jerrin Thompson, Sr. (6-0, 186)

2. Terrance Love, So. (6-2, 220)

3. Kaleb Harris, TFr. (6-1, 201)

Auburn needed some young cornerbacks to step up during camp and Hart, Kite and Crawford did just that. They'll be the top backups at corner and play early..Experienced depth is still an issue and keeping Scott, Lee and Anthony relatively healthy will be a key for this defense.

At safety, the competition between Wooden and Smith could stretch into the early part of the season and both should get plenty of snaps regardless. Thompson was an important portal addition, who has stepped up as a starter and a key leader of the secondary. Love and Harris have both earned a spot in the playing rotation.

DEPTH CHART: OFFENSE

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2F1YnVybi5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvZGVwdGgtY2hhcnQtZGVmZW5zZS1hdWJ1cm4tdGlnZXJzLWZvb3Ri YWxsLTUiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcq bnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypu dWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1l bnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0 RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1 ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNz LmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMu c3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAg ZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwv c2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNj b3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRw cyUzQSUyRiUyRmF1YnVybi5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmRlcHRoLWNo YXJ0LWRlZmVuc2UtYXVidXJuLXRpZ2Vycy1mb290YmFsbC01JmM1PTIwMjI3 MzMwNzQmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8 IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK