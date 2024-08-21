Below, is a look at the projected depth chart on defense including many freshmen and transfers projected as starters or key backups..

A lot of the position battles are set with just a couple of exceptions as game preparations begin and scout teams are named.

AUBURN | Fall camp is over and the season-opener is less than two weeks away.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

1. Gage Keys, Jr. (6-4, 291) -OR-

1. Philip Blidi, Sr. (6-3, 284)

3. Malik Blocton, TFr. (6-3, 291)

4. T.J. Lindsey, TFr. (6-3, 294)

NOSEGUARD

1. Isaiah Raikes, Sr. (6-1, 323)

2. Jayson Jones, Sr. (6-6, 355)

3. Trill Carter, Sr. (6-0, 299)

4. Quientrail Jamison-Travis, Jr. (6-4, 293)

DEFENSIVE END

1. Keldric Faulk, So. (6-6, 288)

2. Amaris Williams, TFr. (6-2, 269) -OR-

2. Zykeivous Walker, Jr. (6-4, 291)

4. Darron Reed, RFr. (6-4, 285)

Auburn has added a lot of depth at along the defensive line with the addition of four transfers and three talented freshman. The staff expects to rotate 6-7 at defensive tackle and noseguard combined. Faulk is a rising star at defensive end and will be backed up by another rising star in Williams and a seasoned veteran in Walker. Both Faulk and Walker can slide inside in pass-rushing situations.

WILL LINEBACKER

1. Eugene Asante, Sr. (6-1, 219)

2. Robert Woodyard, So. (6-0, 220)

3. Demarcus Riddick, TFr. (6-2, 217)

4. Laquan Robinson, Jr. (6-1, 204)

MIKE LINEBACKER

1. Austin Keys, Sr. (6-2, 247)

2. Dorian Mausi, Sr. (6-1, 234)

3. Fa'Najae Gotay, Sr. (6-0, 230)

4. D.J. Barber, TFr. (5-11, 226)

BUCK LINEBACKER

1. Jalen McLeod, Sr. (6-1, 236)

2. Keyron Crawford, Jr. (6-4, 245)

3. Jamonta Waller, TFr. (6-0, 243) -OR-

4. Joe Phillips, TFr. (6-2, 251)

This is a very strong position with talent, experience and depth. Asante is the leader of the defense and Keys could have a breakout season if he can stay healthy. Mausi and Gotay are experienced backups and Woodyard has had a strong offseason. Riddick is too talented not to play and will also impact special teams.

McLeod and Crawford have wrecked havoc during fall camp and give Auburn a talented pair of pass rushers. Waller and Phillips are plenty talented too and should both play this fall.

CORNERBACK

1. Keionte Scott, Sr. (6-0, 192)

2. Antonio Kite, So. (6-0, 175)

3. Jay Crawford, TFr. (5-11, 179)

CORNERBACK

1. Kayin Lee, So. (5-11, 181)

2. JC Hart, RFr. (6-2, 199)

3. A’Mon Lane-Ganus, TFr. (5-10, 179)

4. Tyler Scott, RFr. (6-1, 199) ** Injured

NICKEL

1. Champ Anthony, Jr. (5-11, 182)

2. Jahquez Robinson, Jr. (6-2, 205) -OR-

2. Kensley Louidor-Faustin, TFr. (5-11, 177)

SAFETY

1. Caleb Wooden, Jr. (6-1, 192) -OR-

1. Sylvester Smith, RFr. (6-0, 192)

3. Griffin Speaks, Sr. (5-11, 180) -OR-

3. C.J. Johnson, RFr. (6-2, 198)

SAFETY

1. Jerrin Thompson, Sr. (6-0, 186)

2. Terrance Love, So. (6-2, 220)

3. Kaleb Harris, TFr. (6-1, 201)

Auburn needed some young cornerbacks to step up during camp and Hart, Kite and Crawford did just that. They'll be the top backups at corner and play early..Experienced depth is still an issue and keeping Scott, Lee and Anthony relatively healthy will be a key for this defense.

At safety, the competition between Wooden and Smith could stretch into the early part of the season and both should get plenty of snaps regardless. Thompson was an important portal addition, who has stepped up as a starter and a key leader of the secondary. Love and Harris have both earned a spot in the playing rotation.

