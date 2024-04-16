QUARTERBACK

1. Payton Thorne, Sr. (6-2, 200)

2. Holden Geriner, So. (6-3, 210) -OR-

2. Hank Brown, RFr. (6-4, 205)

4. Walker White, TFr. (6-3, 220)

It probably won’t be official until a couple of weeks into preseason practice, but it looks very likely Thorne will enter the season as the first-team quarterback. The biggest boost for Thorne and all the quarterbacks this spring was the improvement of the wide receiver room and having Hugh Freeze, offensive coordinator Derrick Nix and quarterback coach Kent Austin all on the same page as far as scheme and terminology. Assuming no attrition, the biggest battle this fall might be for the No. 2 spot and who is next up in case things don’t go well with Thorne and heading into next year.

RUNNING BACKS

1. Jarquez Hunter, Sr. (5-10, 209) -OR-

1. Damari Alston, Jr. (5-10, 210)

3. Jeremiah Cobb, So. (5-11, 192) -OR-

3. Brian Battie, Sr. (5-7, 168)

5. Sean Jackson, Jr. (5-9, 236) -OR-

5. Justin Jones, Jr. (6-1, 205)

The room is loaded with experienced veterans and has plenty of depth. It should be a team strength even if it does suffer attrition in the portal. Hunter has rushed for 2,177 career yards and 17 touchdowns. Alston has 405 career yards but exits spring pushing for the starting job. Perhaps the biggest question at the position is finding more touches and opportunities for Cobb with so many experienced tailbacks around him. He’s got explosive ability in the running and passing game. Battie, who returned after entering the portal in December, has rushed for over 2,000 yards in his career at AU and USF and remains a dangerous kick returner. Jackson and Jones are also capable backups.

WIDE RECEIVER

1. Cam Coleman, TFr. (6-3, 188)

2. Camden Brown, Jr. (6-3, 195)

SLOT RECEIVER

1. Sam Jackson, Sr. (5-10, 186)

2. Jay Fair, Jr. (5-10, 181) -OR-

2. Caleb Burton, So. (5-11, 173) -OR-

2. Bryce Cain, TFr. (5-10, 153)

WIDE RECEIVER

1. Robert Lewis, Sr. (5-10, 178)

2. Koy Moore, Sr. (6-1, 198)

There’s not a more improved position on the team than wide receiver with the addition of Coleman and Cain from the 2024 class, and Jackson and Lewis from the transfer portal. Coleman looks like a difference-maker even as a freshman. Lewis is a seasoned veteran the room needed and Jackson made a great transition from playing quarterback at California. Brown deserves credit for taking a step forward this spring. The Tigers will add two more highly-rated freshman next month and plan to pursue another wideout in the portal so even more talent is coming.

TIGHT END

1. Rivaldo Fairweather, Sr. (6-4, 250)

2. Luke Deal, Sr. (6-5, 259) -OR-

2. Brandon Frazier, Sr. (6-7, 252)

4. Micah Riley, So. (6-5, 256) -OR-

4. Rico Walker, So. (6-2, 250)

With three seniors returning including Fairweather, who set an Auburn record for receptions for a tight end, this could be the Auburn best and deepest position. Deal and Frazier are both physical blockers who have developed into reliable receivers while Fairweather has worked hard in the offseason to improve his blocking. Riley and Walker are ready to contribute right now and set to be the leaders of the room next season. Walker showed off his athleticism with an impressive 23-yard catch and run in the spring game.

LEFT TACKLE

1. Percy Lewis, Sr. (6-7, 355)

2. Tyler Johnson, RFr. (6-6, 313)

3. Clay Wedin, RFr. (6-5, 276)

LEFT GUARD

1. Dillon Wade, Sr. (6-3, 304)

2. Jaden Muskrat, Jr. (6-3, 310) -OR-

2. Dylan Senda, RFr. (6-5, 320)

CENTER

1. Connor Lew, So. (6-3, 293)

2. Tate Johnson, Jr. (6-4, 290)

RIGHT GUARD

1. Jeremiah Wright, Jr. (6-5, 334)

2. E.J. Harris, So. (6-5, 314) -OR-

2. Bradyn Joiner, RFr. (6-2, 329)

RIGHT TACKLE

1. Izavion Miller, Sr. (6-5, 291)

2. Seth Wilfred, So. (6-5, 312)

3. Favour Edwin, TFr. (6-6, 290)

This position also looks improved with Lewis, a Mississippi State transfer, stepping in at left tackle and Wade moving to guard. Lew played like a veteran as a true freshman last season and could develop into one of the SEC’s best centers this year. Miller has dropped weight, which should improve his pass pro. And the right side with Wright and Miller should provide a lot of space for AU’s running backs. Tate Johnson is the backup center and might also be the next man up at either guard position too while Tyler Johnson is probably the most improved tackle on the team and a future starter. Harris is making steady progress and Joiner is a young player that really stepped up from last fall. It’s tough for a true freshman at tackle but Edwin showed plenty of potential too.