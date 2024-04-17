DEFENSIVE TACKLE

1. Gage Keys, Jr. (6-4, 279)

2. Darron Reed, RFr. (6-4, 282)

3. Malik Blocton, TFr. (6-3, 281)

NOSEGUARD

1. Trill Carter, Sr. (6-0, 287) -OR-

1. Jayson Jones, Sr. (6-6, 340)

3. Quientrail Jamison-Travis, Jr. (6-4, 300)

DEFENSIVE END

1. Keldric Faulk, So. (6-6, 281)

2. Zykeivous Walker, Jr. (6-4, 284)

3. Amaris Williams, TFr. (6-2, 253) -OR-

3. T.J. Lindsey, TFr. (6-3, 275)

Auburn has some depth on the defensive line but is still looking for a difference-maker or two, especially at defensive tackle. Keys transferred in from Kansas and had a good spring to secure a starting spot. Reed improved and could become a key player this year and in the future if he keeps pushing himself. Carter and Jones are locked in a good battle at noseguard while Jamison-Travis took a step forward in the spring, but needs to take a couple more. This could be a big season for Faulk, who could also slide inside on passing downs. He’s already proven to be a hard worker on and off the field and a natural leader. Walker can provide depth at end or d-tackle. All three true freshmen — Blocton, Williams and Lindsey — should play this fall and look like future starters. Williams could help out at Buck linebacker if needed.

WILL LINEBACKER

1. Eugene Asante, Sr. (6-1, 217)

2. Wesley Steiner, Sr. (6-0, 245)

3. Demarcus Riddick, TFr. (6-2, 218)

MIKE LINEBACKER

1. Austin Keys, Sr. (6-2, 232) -OR-

1. Dorian Mausi, Sr. (6-1, 234)

3. Robert Woodyard, So. (6-0, 223)

4. D.J. Barber, TFr. (5-11, 219)

BUCK LINEBACKER

1. Jalen McLeod, Sr. (6-1, 228)

2. Jamonta Waller, TFr. (6-0, 247) -OR-

2. Joe Phillips, TFr. (6-2, 240)

The strength of AU’s defense, the linebacker room has talent, experience and depth. Asante, Keys/Mausi and McLeod are all athletic playmakers at their positions. Asante is an important team leader. Steiner is a solid backup and Woodyard is coming off a good spring. All four freshmen — Riddick, Barber, Waller and Phillips — are expected to play this fall including on special teams. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see three of the four as starter next season. AU will look for more veteran help from the portal at the Buck after Brenton Williams decided to transfer out.

CORNERBACK

1. Keionte Scott, Sr. (6-0, 181)

2. Colton Hood, RFr. (5-11, 188)

3. JC Hart, RFr. (6-2, 203)

CORNERBACK

1. Kayin Lee, So. (5-11, 172)

2. Jay Crawford, TFr. (5-11, 172) -OR-

2. Antonio Kite, So. (6-0, 176)

NICKEL

1. Champ Anthony, Jr. (5-11, 174)

2. Tyler Scott, RFr. (6-1, 204)

3. Kensley Louidor-Faustin, TFr. (5-11, 168)

SAFETY

1. Caleb Wooden, Jr. (6-1, 188) -OR-

1. Sylvester Smith, RFr. (6-0, 187)

3. Laquan Robinson, Jr. (6-1, 198) -OR-

3. Terrance Love, So. (6-2, 222)

SAFETY

1. Jerrin Thompson, Sr. (6-0, 187)

2. Kaleb Harris, TFr. (6-1, 196) -OR-

2. C.J. Johnson, RFr. (6-2, 200)

The second-most improved position behind wide receiver, the defensive backs finished spring on a high note despite having to replace four of five starters from last year. Scott had a successful move from nickel to corner, Lee looks like AU’s next All-SEC-caliber cornerback and Hood had a great spring. He'd be next up if there was an injury at corner or Scott needed to move back to nickel. Anthony is a great story of toughness and perseverance, and offers plenty of athleticism at nickel. Crawford and Louidor-Faustin performed very well for true freshman this spring and look like future standouts. Kite will provide depth and can also play nickel while Hart definitely took a step forward after redshirting last fall.

The safety position is still fairly open going into fall with Wooden and Smith competing for a starting position, and Robinson showing a lot of potential once he fully grasps the defense. Love is a talented song player who excelled on special teams last fall. Thompson was an important veteran addition from the portal while Harris was one of the most impressive true freshmen this spring. Johnson has the athleticism to make a move at the position in the fall too.

