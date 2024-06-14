With the roster nearly set for the fall, it’s a good time to take a detailed look at a potential depth chart going into preseason drills. Below, is a look at the defense.

All 20 of Auburn’s signees in the 2024 class have enrolled and the coaching staff appears to have wrapped up most, if not all, of their business in the transfer portal, which includes 14 newcomers.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

1. Gage Keys, Jr. (6-4, 279) -OR-

1. Philip Blidi, Sr. (6-3, 295)

3. Darron Reed, RFr. (6-4, 282)

4. Malik Blocton, TFr. (6-3, 281)

NOSEGUARD

1. Trill Carter, Sr. (6-0, 287) -OR-

1. Isaiah Raikes, Sr. (6-2, 320) -OR-

1. Jayson Jones, Sr. (6-6, 340)

4. Quientrail Jamison-Travis, Jr. (6-4, 300)

DEFENSIVE END

1. Keldric Faulk, So. (6-6, 281)

2. Zykeivous Walker, Jr. (6-4, 284)

3. Amaris Williams, TFr. (6-2, 253) -OR-

3. T.J. Lindsey, TFr. (6-3, 275)

Auburn made some key portal additions at defensive tackle and noseguard to shore up the positions and give the unit plenty of depth and experience. Keys, Blidi, Carter and Raikes will all be important parts of the playing rotation and give some talented younger players time to develop. Faulk is a rising star at defensive end while the three true freshmen — Blocton, Williams and Lindsey — all look like future standouts.

WILL LINEBACKER

1. Eugene Asante, Sr. (6-1, 217)

2. Demarcus Riddick, TFr. (6-2, 218)

MIKE LINEBACKER

1. Austin Keys, Sr. (6-2, 232) -OR-

1. Dorian Mausi, Sr. (6-1, 234)

3. Robert Woodyard, So. (6-0, 223)

4. D.J. Barber, TFr. (5-11, 219)

BUCK LINEBACKER

1. Jalen McLeod, Sr. (6-1, 228)

2. Keyron Crawford, Jr. (6-4, 243)

3. Jamonta Waller, TFr. (6-0, 247) -OR-

3. Joe Phillips, TFr. (6-2, 240)

The Will position is a little thin but Asante is the leader of the defense and Keys has the versatility to play both positions. Overall, this is one of the strongest units on the team. Keys and Mausi should be very strong in the middle. Woodyard took a step forward this spring. Riddick and Barber are two very talented freshmen. McLeod is relentless on the edge and another leader. Crawford was one of the most important portal additions, giving AU an experienced backup at Buck and not putting too much pressure on the two freshmen — Waller and Phillips.

CORNERBACK

1. Keionte Scott, Sr. (6-0, 181)

2. Antonio Kite, So. (6-0, 176)

3. JC Hart, RFr. (6-2, 203)

CORNERBACK

1. Kayin Lee, So. (5-11, 172)

2. Jay Crawford, TFr. (5-11, 172)

NICKEL

1. Champ Anthony, Jr. (5-11, 174)

2. Tyler Scott, RFr. (6-1, 204)

3. Kensley Louidor-Faustin, TFr. (5-11, 168)

4. A’Mon Lane-Ganus, TFr. (5-11, 185)

SAFETY

1. Caleb Wooden, Jr. (6-1, 188) -OR-

1. Sylvester Smith, RFr. (6-0, 187)

3. Laquan Robinson, Jr. (6-1, 198) -OR-

3. Terrance Love, So. (6-2, 222)

SAFETY

1. Jerrin Thompson, Sr. (6-0, 187)

2. Kaleb Harris, TFr. (6-1, 196) -OR-

2. C.J. Johnson, RFr. (6-2, 200)

Keionte Scott made a successful move from nickel to corner and Lee looks like AU’s next All-SEC-caliber cornerback. Tyler Scott should play a lot at both nickel and corner. Anthony was a late addition last summer and has worked hard to be a starter this fall. Crawford and Louidor-Faustin performed very well for true freshman this spring and look like future standouts. Kite will provide important depth.

The safety position is still fairly open going into fall with Wooden and Smith competing for a starting position, and Robinson with a lot of potential now that he fully grasps the defense. Love is a talented young player who excelled on special teams last fall. Thompson was an important veteran addition from the portal while Harris was one of the most impressive true freshmen this spring. Johnson has the athleticism to make a move at the position in the fall too.

