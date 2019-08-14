Boobee Whitlow and Kam Martin believe the Tigers' surplus of backfield talent will yield big dividends this fall

New running backs coach Cadillac Williams regularly uses his undefeated 2004 season at Auburn as motivation for his unit.

Williams racked up nearly 4,000 yards on the ground and ran for 45 touchdowns in the orange and blue. But it's not the personal accolades that Williams drills into his players. “He wants us to have leadership — the leadership that they had when he was here,” senior running back Kam Martin told reporters Friday after the team’s second scrimmage of the fall. “That’s the thing he preached about all the time."

Boobee Whitlow rushed 787 yards and six touchdowns last season. (Todd Van Emst / Auburn Athletics)

Williams’ running mate over 15 years ago was Ronnie Brown, who also boasts a decorated Auburn career that led to a stint in the pros. Back then it was common to hear Auburn referred to as “Running Back University,” seeing as both Brown and Williams were selected in the top 5 of the 2005 NFL Draft. And Auburn’s leading rusher from a year ago is gung-ho on that kind of recognition and respect for the running back room returning this season. “All them coming together, you know what I’m saying?” JaTarvious Whitlow said of the depth at running back this year. “RBU's back, that’s all I got to say. RBU is back.” His position mate concurred. “I agree with it,” senior Kam Martin said. “… We just have to keep working hard, taking care of the small things, and you know, August 31, we’ll see. But I feel like with Coach Cadillac back, him just straining us every day — we don’t take no off days in that room. And we’re holding each other accountable. So that’s the main thing.” Auburn has the depth to back up Whitlow’s claim, but not the numbers. Last season the Tigers experienced their worst rushing output of the Gus Malzahn era. Whitlow, fellow sophomore Shaun Shivers and Martin gradually improved as the year progressed, but behind an offensive line that was shaky at best, as they failed to get a back over the 1K mark for the first time in nine seasons. This season may yield the most stacked running back room in recent memory for the Tigers. Whitlow's, Shivers' and Martin’s production returns from a year ago; true freshman D.J. Williams is expected to receive a respectable workload right off the bat; redshirt freshman Harold Joiner has impressed with his blend of size and speed this camp; senior Malik Miller has proven to be a reliable option on third down as a pass-protector; and Mark-Antony Richards figures to be a talented athlete as a former top-100 recruit.

Assistant coach Carnell Williams is in favor of using several backs each game this fall. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn athletics)