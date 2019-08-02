AUBURN | Many times the best thing a running back can do once he receives a handoff or a pitch is be patient and let the blockers in front of him do their job.

But that’s easier said than done, which was especially true for JaTarvious ‘Boobee’ Whitlow last season. The then redshirt freshman was playing running back for the first time after playing mostly quarterback in high school.



“He is so raw, but he’s got so much room to improve, so much growth, which I’m fired up about because a guy, to me, he had a heck of a season last year just going off raw talent,” said Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams, a former Auburn All-American running back who is in his first season as AU’s running backs coach.



“Now to get him to really understand the run game, what we’re trying to accomplish up front, how to be patient. I thought last year he was so fast on zone-read, gap-reads where he didn’t let the blocking scheme up front develop.”



Despite his inexperience, Whitlow led the Tigers in rushing last fall with 787 yards and six touchdowns on 150 carries. He was also fifth on the team with 15 receptions for 173 yards and two touchdowns.



“From watching his film, he left so many yards on the field last year and that’s just him not knowing any better — just hitting it, going off pure talent,” Williams said. “Once he understands the position — and he had a heck of a spring slowing himself down and being patient, and being dependable and taking care of the little things — once he develops those things, I think Boobee can be one of the better ‘backs around the country.”



Williams is certainly high on Whitlow’s future, but also recognizes the need to get more running backs involved this fall so Auburn is not so reliant on just one. He’s got plenty to choose from including senior Kam Martin, junior Malik Miller, sophomore Shaun Shivers, redshirt freshman Harold Joiner, and true freshmen D.J. Williams and Mark-Antony Richards.



Williams enrolled in January and made a case to be Whitlow’s backup with a solid spring.



“I am very high on Boobee. I think he’s going to have an awesome year if he can take care of them little things,” Williams said. “I am high on some other guys that, let’s push Kam, Boobee, all the younger guys. Don’t think like freshmen. Let’s push these guys because one thing I know from being a former player is the more able bodies, the more we have everybody pushing each other, the better that room is going to be. It’s going to be better for everybody: individually and collectively as a team.”



Auburn begins preseason practice Friday afternoon.

