Auburn is on the road this week, and so is running back commit Jeremiah Cobb.

The No. 1 RB in the state of Alabama will take a trip to Georgia this weekend for the Bulldog's game against Tennessee. Cobb was offered by Georgia last week.

“Definitely just to go back up there and see what they have to bring," Cobb said on why he's visiting. "Get to hang out with Coach Dell McGee and see what he has to say."

What's the message from Georgia's running backs coach?

"That he can make me a better back and really improve my game," Cobb said.