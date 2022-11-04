Cobb still good with Auburn, will visit UGA
Auburn is on the road this week, and so is running back commit Jeremiah Cobb.
The No. 1 RB in the state of Alabama will take a trip to Georgia this weekend for the Bulldog's game against Tennessee. Cobb was offered by Georgia last week.
“Definitely just to go back up there and see what they have to bring," Cobb said on why he's visiting. "Get to hang out with Coach Dell McGee and see what he has to say."
What's the message from Georgia's running backs coach?
"That he can make me a better back and really improve my game," Cobb said.
Georgia has shown increased interest in Cobb recently, offering him in late October and now planning to welcome him to a game. However, when asked if he's still good with Auburn, it didn't take long for him to respond.
"Oh, yessir," Cobb said. "Definitely."
The 5-foot-11 back has built up a close relationship with running backs coach and now interim head coach, Carnell Williams. It played a significant role in his decision to commit to Auburn, and Cobb couldn't be happier for Williams for being named interim.
"I love it. He’s having fun up there," Cobb said. "He’s very excited about it and I love seeing him out there working with all the guys and coaching."
While Cobb does not have any more visits planned, it's probable that he'll return to Auburn for one of, if not both, of the Tigers' remaining home games.