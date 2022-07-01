Auburn 'like no other' for Cobb

"Definitely the great staff, Coach Cadillac [Williams] and the atmosphere," Cobb said.

So what sold him on Auburn over other schools like Clemson and Tennessee?

It paid off Friday, when the No. 1 running back in the state of Alabama committed to the Tigers and joined their 2023 recruiting class, which consists of all 4-star recruits.

Auburn has been pursuing Montgomery running back Jeremiah Cobb for some time now.

It was a combination of the family feel and game atmosphere that helped lead Cobb to his decision. One of Cobb's many trips to campus during his recruitment was for a game last fall, which made a lasting impression on him.

"I love the game atmosphere," Cobb said. "When I went up to a game one time, it was like no other."

Cobb has a strong relationship with Williams, who played running back at Auburn in the early 2000s and has been the Tigers' running backs coach since 2019.

"He’s a great man and a great coach," Cobb said about Williams. "I really work well with him, me and him get along very well."

Cobb might return for Big Cat Weekend at the end of July depending on his schedule, but he'll "definitely" be in Jordan-Hare Stadium this fall for a few games.

There, he'll soak in the atmosphere that sold him on Auburn from the stands one last time, before he takes the field himself in 2023.