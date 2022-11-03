Auburn has never been a boring place. Look around. Auburn is 3-5, has a head coaching vacancy and yet there's still excitement surrounding the program. It might be for Carnell Williams, who by stepping into the interim head coaching role has reignited a spark of hope for the fanbase. A fanbase which will surely go crazy for Cadillac, as he once did for them. Williams will have more than just the tall task of handling a football team in his new role. Additionally, he'll try to salvage one of the worst recruiting classes in recent Auburn history.

Bryan Harsin left behind a class ranked 12th in the SEC and barely scraping the top 50 nationally. Harsin's staff that followed him from Boise State? They're gone, too, and Auburn only lost one commitment in the process. What does that tell you? It tells me that Harsin never had a grip on how to recruit in SEC territory and neither did some of his staff. Those that did know are still employed and it's up to them to right the ship. Who's on their radar? What are the chances Auburn lands them?

Let's start in Montgomery, where two of the best defensive lineman in the state reside. James Smith and Qua Russaw could provide a generous boost to Auburn's 2023 class, although the Tigers are up against some power hitters. Florida, Alabama and Georgia are also going after the two. What can Auburn provide? A chance to not just be apart of, but to lead the turnaround of Auburn football. Russaw certainly seems interested in the opportunity to "start a train," if you will. The two are going together, so it's all aboard or get left at the station.

There are five prospects Auburn has been going after from Langston Hughes High in Georgia. The Tigers already have one committed, Terrance Love. South Carolina continues to show interest in Love, but there's no change at the moment in his commitment to Auburn. Meanwhile, Auburn is still pushing hard for guys like Bo Huhgley and Jelani Thurman to flip. Joshua Horton is also being pushed to flip, but I think he's more prone to flip to a program outside of Auburn. What could increase Auburn's chances to land Hughley or Thurman? Winning would help, at least according to Hughley.

Kavion Henderson will announce his commitment Sunday. The No. 1 player in the 2024 class in the state is selecting between Auburn, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Oklahoma. At this point in his recruitment, it feels like it will be a tossup between Auburn or Alabama.