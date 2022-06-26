Auburn 'feels like home' to Rivals100 DL

Russaw got a better look at the Auburn train this weekend, making the trip from his hometown Montgomery to campus for his official visit.

"Coach is always explaining, ‘Would you rather start a train or would you rather hop on a moving train," Russaw said. "I feel like it would be a better chance of starting a train. That plays a big part."

He's still at the train station, deciding which train to board.

He's narrowed his list down to some top schools — Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, Texas, Florida, Miami and Auburn. Some schools have been cruising along the recruiting railroad for years.

Auburn is working on leaving the station, starting with guys like Russaw.

“I had a great weekend here at Auburn," Russaw said. "Right down the street, it always feels like home. The coaches, they welcome us. Talk ball with coaches, talk outside of football with coaches."

Russaw talked with head coach Bryan Harsin, but most of his time was spent with edge coach Roc Bellantoni.

"I have a great relationship with Roc," Russaw said. "Great coach, big on family, big on work ethic, he's gonna push you."

Bellantoni isn't the only one pushing for Russaw to commit to the Tigers, his player host and fellow Montgomery native Marcus Harris is also hard on the recruiting trail for the 6-foot-3 lineman.

"Marcus [is] basically like my brother, I work out with him at Madhouse," Russaw said. "You know he's gonna want me to come here. He just expressed like ‘once you get here, it’s gonna be work,’ but they treat you right, like family. That’s what it’s all about — family."