Wooden: ‘You can just tell when a place is home’

AUBURN | There’s something special about earning an offer from a top SEC school and that’s exactly what Caleb Wooden did last month. He was a standout at an Auburn camp June 10, returned a couple of weeks later for an unofficial visit and the offer came June 28. Ten days later, Wooden officially joined the Tigers’ commit class.

Wooden is Auburn's sixth commitment in the 2022 class. (Auburn athletics)

“I met the whole coaching staff and they told me how I really turned their heads at the camp and it just felt like family,” said Wooden, who is the younger brother of Auburn defensive lineman Colby Wooden. “My brother is there. You can just feel when a place is home.” Wooden said he actually committed Monday but waited until early Thursday morning, 6:02 a.m. CT to be exact, to announce his decision. He was on his way to a workout for Archer High School in Lawrenceville, Ga., where he’s a standout safety. In 12 games last season, Wooden had 88 tackles, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries. He returned one interception and one fumble for touchdowns. “I feel as if I can go anywhere in the country and ball,” Wooden said. “I could play anywhere in the secondary — slot, corner, safety — but I’ll probably play free safety at Auburn.”