Wooden: ‘You can just tell when a place is home’
AUBURN | There’s something special about earning an offer from a top SEC school and that’s exactly what Caleb Wooden did last month.
He was a standout at an Auburn camp June 10, returned a couple of weeks later for an unofficial visit and the offer came June 28. Ten days later, Wooden officially joined the Tigers’ commit class.
“I met the whole coaching staff and they told me how I really turned their heads at the camp and it just felt like family,” said Wooden, who is the younger brother of Auburn defensive lineman Colby Wooden. “My brother is there. You can just feel when a place is home.”
Wooden said he actually committed Monday but waited until early Thursday morning, 6:02 a.m. CT to be exact, to announce his decision. He was on his way to a workout for Archer High School in Lawrenceville, Ga., where he’s a standout safety.
In 12 games last season, Wooden had 88 tackles, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries. He returned one interception and one fumble for touchdowns.
“I feel as if I can go anywhere in the country and ball,” Wooden said. “I could play anywhere in the secondary — slot, corner, safety — but I’ll probably play free safety at Auburn.”
Wooden said the relationship he forged with first-year defensive coordinator Derek Mason at camp and on his return visit was a key in his recruitment. He also got a lot of positive feedback from his brother on the new staff.
“He likes it. He said they push them harder than the old coaching staff,” Wooden said. “The environment is different. That’s another thing I liked about it because I want to go somewhere they’re going to push me to be the best. I don’t want to go somewhere that’s just settling for average. He told me the workouts are more intense and the coaching staff is a better feel. They’re all about business."
Wooden, who chose Auburn over about a dozen offers including West Virginia, Georgia Tech and Louisville, is the third commitment in as many days joining kicker Alex McPherson and tight end Micah Riley-Ducker.
The trio has doubled AU’s commit list from three to six this week.