Third commit in three days
AUBURN | After a 131 day drought, Auburn's recruiting has taken off with its third commitment in three days.
The latest to pledge to the Tigers is safety Caleb Wooden from Archer in Lawrenceville, Ga., who announced his decision on Twitter early Thursday morning.
Wooden, the younger brother of Auburn defensive lineman Colby Wooden, was offered by AU June 28.
Wooden, 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, is Auburn's sixth commitment in the 2022 class. He joins kicker Alex McPherson, who committed Tuesday, and tight end Micah Riley-Ducker, who committed Wednesday, as additions this week.
In five games last season, Wooden had 36 tackles and three interceptions.
Wooden chose Auburn over about a dozen offers including West Virginia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Duke and South Florida.