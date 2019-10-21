There may not have been a better post-bye week opponent for Auburn's offense to crack its neck than a reeling Arkansas team.

The No. 9 Tigers won by 41, their largest margin of victory in a conference game since, well, Arkansas in 2016 (56-3). The Auburn defense had a great day, too, holding the Razorbacks to less than 2 yards per rush and a 4-of-16 clip on third down.

Statistically, here is where Auburn stands in conference and national rankings as it gets set to take on No. 2 LSU in Baton Rouge. Compare this week's stats with last week's here.