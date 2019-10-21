By the numbers: Where Auburn ranks in SEC, nationally heading into Week 9
There may not have been a better post-bye week opponent for Auburn's offense to crack its neck than a reeling Arkansas team.
The No. 9 Tigers won by 41, their largest margin of victory in a conference game since, well, Arkansas in 2016 (56-3). The Auburn defense had a great day, too, holding the Razorbacks to less than 2 yards per rush and a 4-of-16 clip on third down.
Statistically, here is where Auburn stands in conference and national rankings as it gets set to take on No. 2 LSU in Baton Rouge. Compare this week's stats with last week's here.
OFFENSE
Starting QB rating: 62.3 (10th SEC, 61st nationally)
Passing offense: 193.6 YPG (12th, 103rd)
Rushing offense: 239.6 YPG (1st, 11th)
Scoring offense: 36.3 PPG (3rd, 23rd)
Total offense: 433.1 YPG (6th, 49th)
Points per play: 0.502 (3rd, 23rd)
Third-down conversions: 44.9% (3rd, 27th)
Red-zone conversions: 83.3% (6th, T-64th)
Red-zone TD rate: 70% (3rd, T-29th)
Explosive plays (30-plus yards): 21 (2nd, T-16th)
Sacks allowed: 10 (3rd, T-30th)
Negative plays: 39 (T-8th, T-54th)
Fumbles: 15 (14th, T-122nd)
Fumbles lost: 7 (T-11th, T-104th)
------
DEFENSE
Total defense: 319 YPG (3rd SEC, 23rd nationally)
Opposing passer rating per-game average: 116.14 (7th, 29th)
Opposing completion percentage per-game average: 55.2% (2nd, 23rd)
Passing yards: 224.7 YPG (9th, 68th)
Rushing yards: 94.29 YPG (3rd, 12th)
Scoring defense: 17.1 PPG (5th, 16th)
Points per play allowed: 0.242 (3rd, 13th)
Third-down conversions: 29.81% (1st, 11th)
Red-zone conversions: 70% (5th, 13th)
Red-zone TD rate: 40% (2nd, T-4th)
Explosive plays (30-plus yards): 10 (T-5th, T-31st)
Sacks: 20 (3rd, T-28th)
Negative plays: 54 (2nd, T-19th)
Interceptions: 3 (T-13th, T-99th)
Forced fumbles: 11 (T-1st, T-3rd)
Fumbles recovered: 10 (T-1st, T-3rd)
------
SPECIAL TEAMS
Net punting: 37.55 yards (8th SEC, 80th nationally)
Per-return opposing punt returns: 22.38 yards (14th, 127th)
Per-return punt returns: 13.93 (4th, 15th)
Field goals: 80% (6th, T-39th)
Per-return opposing kickoff returns: 19.38 yards (4th, 40th)
Per-return kickoff returns: 16.80 yards (T-12th, T-121st)
------
MISCELLANEOUS
Penalties: 7 per game (12th SEC, T-95th nationally)
Penalty yards: 56.6 YPG (T-7th, 69th)
Turnover margin: 1 (T-7th, T-53rd)
------
FOOTBALL POWER INDEX (power rankings)
Strength of record: No. 5 nationally
Game control: No. 8
Remaining strength of schedule: No. 1 (TeamRankings.com)
Offensive efficiency rating: No. 30
Defensive efficiency rating: No. 4
Special teams efficiency rating: No. 52
at LSU: 33.7% chance to win
vs. Ole Miss: 92.5% chance to win
vs. Georgia: 59.3% chance to win
vs. Samford: 99.6% chance to win
vs. Alabama: 36.0% chance to win
------
SP+ (predictive rankings)
Offensive efficiency rating: No. 28 nationally
Defensive efficiency rating: No. 6
Special teams efficiency rating: No. 5
------
STATS OF THE WEEK
.@AuburnFootball is 12-of-14 in the red zone with 12 TDs in SEC play. The Tigers’ 85.71 TD percentage in the red zone is over 14 percentage points higher than any other team in the league. LSU, who has scored a TD on 71.43 percent of its red zone trips, is second.— Scott Scroggins (@ScrogginsNoggin) October 21, 2019
Auburn's defense has forced 10 combined turnovers in the past three games. That's the best three-game stretch for takeaways for the team in a decade — Tigers forced 10 turnovers over the first three games of the 2009 season.— Nathan King (@byNathanKing) October 21, 2019
NOT A MEMBER?
JOIN AUBURNSPORTS.COM TODAY to enjoy around-the-clock content including stories, analysis, videos, podcasts, call-in shows and The Greatest Message Board In The History of The Internet.