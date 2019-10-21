News More News
By the numbers: Where Auburn ranks in SEC, nationally heading into Week 9

Nathan King • AuburnSports
There may not have been a better post-bye week opponent for Auburn's offense to crack its neck than a reeling Arkansas team.

The No. 9 Tigers won by 41, their largest margin of victory in a conference game since, well, Arkansas in 2016 (56-3). The Auburn defense had a great day, too, holding the Razorbacks to less than 2 yards per rush and a 4-of-16 clip on third down.

Statistically, here is where Auburn stands in conference and national rankings as it gets set to take on No. 2 LSU in Baton Rouge. Compare this week's stats with last week's here.

Bo Nix (10) threw two touchdowns to Seth Williams (18) in Saturday's 51-10 win over Arkansas.
Bo Nix (10) threw two touchdowns to Seth Williams (18) in Saturday's 51-10 win over Arkansas. (Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports)

OFFENSE

Starting QB rating: 62.3 (10th SEC, 61st nationally)

Passing offense: 193.6 YPG (12th, 103rd)

Rushing offense: 239.6 YPG (1st, 11th)

Scoring offense: 36.3 PPG (3rd, 23rd)

Total offense: 433.1 YPG (6th, 49th)

Points per play: 0.502 (3rd, 23rd)

Third-down conversions: 44.9% (3rd, 27th)

Red-zone conversions: 83.3% (6th, T-64th)

Red-zone TD rate: 70% (3rd, T-29th)

Explosive plays (30-plus yards): 21 (2nd, T-16th)

Sacks allowed: 10 (3rd, T-30th)

Negative plays: 39 (T-8th, T-54th)

Fumbles: 15 (14th, T-122nd)

Fumbles lost: 7 (T-11th, T-104th)

------

DEFENSE

Total defense: 319 YPG (3rd SEC, 23rd nationally)

Opposing passer rating per-game average: 116.14 (7th, 29th)

Opposing completion percentage per-game average: 55.2% (2nd, 23rd)

Passing yards: 224.7 YPG (9th, 68th)

Rushing yards: 94.29 YPG (3rd, 12th)

Scoring defense: 17.1 PPG (5th, 16th)

Points per play allowed: 0.242 (3rd, 13th)

Third-down conversions: 29.81% (1st, 11th)

Red-zone conversions: 70% (5th, 13th)

Red-zone TD rate: 40% (2nd, T-4th)

Explosive plays (30-plus yards): 10 (T-5th, T-31st)

Sacks: 20 (3rd, T-28th)

Negative plays: 54 (2nd, T-19th)

Interceptions: 3 (T-13th, T-99th)

Forced fumbles: 11 (T-1st, T-3rd)

Fumbles recovered: 10 (T-1st, T-3rd)

------

Arkansas' only play that gained 20 or more yards was its lone touchdown — a 45-yard pass from Ben Hicks to tight end C.J. O'Grady.
Arkansas' only play that gained 20 or more yards was its lone touchdown — a 45-yard pass from Ben Hicks to tight end C.J. O'Grady. (Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Net punting: 37.55 yards (8th SEC, 80th nationally)

Per-return opposing punt returns: 22.38 yards (14th, 127th)

Per-return punt returns: 13.93 (4th, 15th)

Field goals: 80% (6th, T-39th)

Per-return opposing kickoff returns: 19.38 yards (4th, 40th)

Per-return kickoff returns: 16.80 yards (T-12th, T-121st)

------

MISCELLANEOUS

Penalties: 7 per game (12th SEC, T-95th nationally)

Penalty yards: 56.6 YPG (T-7th, 69th)

Turnover margin: 1 (T-7th, T-53rd)

------

FOOTBALL POWER INDEX (power rankings)

Strength of record: No. 5 nationally

Game control: No. 8

Remaining strength of schedule: No. 1 (TeamRankings.com)

Offensive efficiency rating: No. 30

Defensive efficiency rating: No. 4

Special teams efficiency rating: No. 52

at LSU: 33.7% chance to win

vs. Ole Miss: 92.5% chance to win

vs. Georgia: 59.3% chance to win

vs. Samford: 99.6% chance to win

vs. Alabama: 36.0% chance to win

------

SP+ (predictive rankings)

Offensive efficiency rating: No. 28 nationally

Defensive efficiency rating: No. 6

Special teams efficiency rating: No. 5

------

STATS OF THE WEEK

