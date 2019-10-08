By the numbers: Where Auburn ranks in SEC, nationally heading into Week 7
The Swamp — and a mean Gator defense — proved too much for Auburn's offense and a young quarterback to handle.
A few of the Tigers' offensive numbers plummeted this week, while the defense, efficiency-wise, improved.
Statistically, here is where Auburn stands in conference and national rankings as it enters its first off week of the season.. Compare this week's stats with last week's here.
OFFENSE
Starting QB rating: 61.5 (8th SEC, 58th nationally)
Passing offense: 193.7 YPG (13th, 105th)
Rushing offense: 229.8 YPG (3rd, 19th)
Scoring offense: 33.8 PPG (5th, 38th)
Total offense: 423.5 (10th, 64th)
Points per play: 0.468 (4th, 29th)
Third-down conversions: 43.5% (5th, 34th)
Red-zone conversions: 84% (8th, 71st)
Red-zone TD rate: 68% (5th, 42nd)
Explosive plays (30-plus yards): 18 (1st, T-11th)
Sacks allowed: 8 (4th, T-40th)
Negative plays: 34 (13th, T-84th)
Fumbles: 13 (14th, T-122nd)
Fumbles lost: 6 (T-12th, T-110th)
------
DEFENSE
Total defense: 333.2 (7th SEC, 40th nationally)
Opposing passer rating per-game average: 121.97 (7th, 46th)
Opposing completion percentage per-game average: 56.6% (3rd, T-28th)
Passing yards: 231.8 YPG (9th, 75th)
Rushing yards: 101.33 YPG (6th, 25th)
Scoring defense: 18.3 PPG (6th, T-22nd)
Points per play allowed: 0.259 (4th, 21st)
Third-down conversions: 30.68% (4th, 22nd)
Red-zone conversions: 68.42% (5th, T-11th)
Red-zone TD rate: 42.1% (5th, T-13th)
Explosive plays (30-plus yards): 9 (T-11th, T-48th)
Sacks: 17 (T-2nd, T-18th)
Negative plays: 41 (3rd, T-22nd)
Interceptions: 1 (14th, 128th)
Forced fumbles: 9 (1st, T-2nd)
Fumbles recovered: 8 (2nd, T-2nd)
------
SPECIAL TEAMS
Net punting: Not yet updated
Per-return opposing punt returns: 22.38 yards (14th, 127th)
Punt return yards: 195 (2nd, 4th)
Field goals: 87.5% (T-4th, T-26th)
Per-return opposing kickoff returns: 20 yards (6th, 57th)
------
MISCELLANEOUS
Penalties: 44 (14th SEC, T-118th nationally)
Penalty yards: 58.5 YPG (10th, 76th)
Turnover margin: -2 (T-14th, T-86th)
------
FOOTBALL POWER INDEX (power rankings)
Strength of record: No. 2 nationally
Game control: No. 10
Remaining strength of schedule: No. 1 (TeamRankings.com)
Offensive efficiency rating: No. 30
Defensive efficiency rating: No. 5
Special teams efficiency rating: No. 62
at Arkansas: 94.0% chance to win
at LSU: 30.4% chance to win
vs. Ole Miss: 90.9% chance to win
vs. Georgia: 46.4% chance to win
vs. Samford: 99.5% chance to win
vs. Alabama: 29.3% chance to win
------
SP+ (predictive rankings)
Offensive efficiency rating: No. 29 nationally
Defensive efficiency rating: No. 14
Special teams efficiency rating: No. 8
------
STATS OF THE WEEK
-Bo Nix on Passes Thrown 10+ Yards Downfield vs UF:— Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) October 7, 2019
2-14
78 yards
1 TD-3 INT
-Both completions to Seth Williams
-Florida had more interceptions than it allowed completions on throws of 10+ yards downfield in the game.
After today, there will have been 11 ranked vs. ranked games in CFB this season. @AuburnFootball is the only team that will have played in 3 such games.— Scott Scroggins (@ScrogginsNoggin) October 5, 2019
AUB 3
MICH 2
ND 2
TAMU 2
CLEM 1
UF 1
UGA 1
Iowa 1
LSU 1
MICH ST 1
Ohio ST 1
Oregon 1
Texas 1
USC 1
UVA 1
WASH 1
WISC 1
