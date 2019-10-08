News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-08 09:32:59 -0500') }} football Edit

By the numbers: Where Auburn ranks in SEC, nationally heading into Week 7

Nathan King • AuburnSports
@byNathanKing
Staff

The Swamp — and a mean Gator defense — proved too much for Auburn's offense and a young quarterback to handle.

A few of the Tigers' offensive numbers plummeted this week, while the defense, efficiency-wise, improved.

Statistically, here is where Auburn stands in conference and national rankings as it enters its first off week of the season.. Compare this week's stats with last week's here.

Bo Nix (10) threw three picks in Auburn's loss at Florida.
Bo Nix (10) threw three picks in Auburn's loss at Florida. (John Raoux / AP)

OFFENSE

Starting QB rating: 61.5 (8th SEC, 58th nationally)

Passing offense: 193.7 YPG (13th, 105th)

Rushing offense: 229.8 YPG (3rd, 19th)

Scoring offense: 33.8 PPG (5th, 38th)

Total offense: 423.5 (10th, 64th)

Points per play: 0.468 (4th, 29th)

Third-down conversions: 43.5% (5th, 34th)

Red-zone conversions: 84% (8th, 71st)

Red-zone TD rate: 68% (5th, 42nd)

Explosive plays (30-plus yards): 18 (1st, T-11th)

Sacks allowed: 8 (4th, T-40th)

Negative plays: 34 (13th, T-84th)

Fumbles: 13 (14th, T-122nd)

Fumbles lost: 6 (T-12th, T-110th)

------

DEFENSE

Total defense: 333.2 (7th SEC, 40th nationally)

Opposing passer rating per-game average: 121.97 (7th, 46th)

Opposing completion percentage per-game average: 56.6% (3rd, T-28th)

Passing yards: 231.8 YPG (9th, 75th)

Rushing yards: 101.33 YPG (6th, 25th)

Scoring defense: 18.3 PPG (6th, T-22nd)

Points per play allowed: 0.259 (4th, 21st)

Third-down conversions: 30.68% (4th, 22nd)

Red-zone conversions: 68.42% (5th, T-11th)

Red-zone TD rate: 42.1% (5th, T-13th)

Explosive plays (30-plus yards): 9 (T-11th, T-48th)

Sacks: 17 (T-2nd, T-18th)

Negative plays: 41 (3rd, T-22nd)

Interceptions: 1 (14th, 128th)

Forced fumbles: 9 (1st, T-2nd)

Fumbles recovered: 8 (2nd, T-2nd)

------

Auburn's defense forced four fumbles Saturday.
Auburn's defense forced four fumbles Saturday. (Douglas DeFelice / USA TODAY Sports)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Net punting: Not yet updated

Per-return opposing punt returns: 22.38 yards (14th, 127th)

Punt return yards: 195 (2nd, 4th)

Field goals: 87.5% (T-4th, T-26th)

Per-return opposing kickoff returns: 20 yards (6th, 57th)

------

MISCELLANEOUS

Penalties: 44 (14th SEC, T-118th nationally)

Penalty yards: 58.5 YPG (10th, 76th)

Turnover margin: -2 (T-14th, T-86th)

------

FOOTBALL POWER INDEX (power rankings)

Strength of record: No. 2 nationally

Game control: No. 10

Remaining strength of schedule: No. 1 (TeamRankings.com)

Offensive efficiency rating: No. 30

Defensive efficiency rating: No. 5

Special teams efficiency rating: No. 62

at Arkansas: 94.0% chance to win

at LSU: 30.4% chance to win

vs. Ole Miss: 90.9% chance to win

vs. Georgia: 46.4% chance to win

vs. Samford: 99.5% chance to win

vs. Alabama: 29.3% chance to win

------

SP+ (predictive rankings)

Offensive efficiency rating: No. 29 nationally

Defensive efficiency rating: No. 14

Special teams efficiency rating: No. 8

------

STATS OF THE WEEK

NOT A MEMBER?

JOIN AUBURNSPORTS.COM TODAY to enjoy around-the-clock content including stories, analysis, videos, podcasts, call-in shows and The Greatest Message Board In The History of The Internet.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}