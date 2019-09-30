By the numbers: Where Auburn ranks in SEC, nationally heading into Week 6
In a 56-23 drubbing of Mississippi State, No. 7 Auburn unleashed an efficient and explosive offense to compliment its stout defense.
Now, the Tigers will travel to Gainesville for the first time in 12 years for a top-10 matchup that, with a victory, would further bolster Auburn's nation-leading résumé.
Statistically, here is where Auburn stands in conference and national rankings. Compare this week's stats with last week's here.
OFFENSE
Starting QB rating: 74.4 (5th SEC, 26th nationally)
Passing offense: 203.4 YPG (13th, 100th)
Rushing offense: 251 YPG (2nd, 14th)
Scoring offense: 38.0 PPG (5th, 24th)
Total offense: 454.4 (5th, 36th)
Points per play: 0.512 (4th, 19th)
Third-down conversions: 49.3% (4th, 21st)
Red-zone conversions: 87.5 (6th, 47th)
Red-zone TD rate: 70.83% (4th, 34th)
Explosive plays (30-plus yards): 16 (T-1st, T-8th)
Sacks allowed: 6 (T-2nd, T-27th)
Negative plays: 31 (13th, T-88th)
Fumbles: 12 (14th, T-124th)
Fumbles lost: 5 (T-10th, T-103rd)
------
DEFENSE
Total defense: 320.6 (6th SEC, 33rd nationally)
Opposing passer rating per-game average: 118.46 (7th, 35th)
Opposing completion percentage per-game average: 54.9% (2nd, 19th)
Passing yards: 225 YPG (9th, 72nd)
Rushing yards: 95.2 YPG (3rd, 20th)
Scoring defense: 17.2 PPG (5th, 22nd)
Points per drive allowed: 0.246 (4th, 19th)
Third-down conversions: 31.5% (5th, 29th)
Red-zone conversions: 75% (T-6th, 29th)
Red-zone TD rate: 43.75% (5th, 17th)
Explosive plays (30-plus yards): 6 (6th, T-30th)
Sacks: 13 (4th, 23rd)
Negative plays: 34 (5th, T-24th)
Interceptions: 1 (14th, 128th)
Forced fumbles: 5 (T-4th, T-24th)
Fumbles recovered: 4 (T-4th, T-23rd)
------
SPECIAL TEAMS
Net punting: 35.61 YPG (12th SEC, 108th nationally)
Per-return opposing punt returns: 22.38 yards (14th, 126th)
Punt return yards: 200 (1st, 2nd)
Field goals: 83% (T-6th, T-39th)
Per-return opposing kickoff returns: 20 yards (5th, 52nd)
------
MISCELLANEOUS
Penalties: 35 (T-13th SEC, T-101st nationally)
Penalty yards: 56.2 YPG (7th, 69th)
Turnover margin: -2 (T-14th, T-90th)
------
FOOTBALL POWER INDEX (power rankings)
Strength of record: No. 1 nationally
Game control: No. 9
Remaining strength of schedule: No. 2 (TeamRankings.com)
Offensive efficiency rating: No. 13
Defensive efficiency rating: No. 10
Special teams efficiency rating: No. 49
at Florida: 53.2% chance to win
at Arkansas: 95.2% chance to win
at LSU: 37.9% chance to win
vs. Ole Miss: 93.9% chance to win
vs. Georgia: 53.6% chance to win
vs. Samford: 99.3% chance to win
vs. Alabama: 34.5% chance to win
------
SP+ (predictive rankings)
Offensive efficiency rating: No. 16 nationally
Defensive efficiency rating: No. 18
Special teams efficiency rating: No. 25
------
STATS OF THE WEEK
In two SEC games, @AuburnFootball has scored touchdowns on all eight of its trips into the red zone. In their last three games, the Tigers are 15-for-15 in the red zone with 13 TDs. #WarEagle— Scott Scroggins (@ScrogginsNoggin) September 30, 2019
Auburn has 16 explosive plays this season (30-plus yards), tying Alabama for most in the SEC.— Nathan King (@byNathanKing) September 30, 2019
Auburn had 24 such plays all of last season, which ranked second-to-last in the conference.
