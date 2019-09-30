In a 56-23 drubbing of Mississippi State, No. 7 Auburn unleashed an efficient and explosive offense to compliment its stout defense.

Now, the Tigers will travel to Gainesville for the first time in 12 years for a top-10 matchup that, with a victory, would further bolster Auburn's nation-leading résumé.

Statistically, here is where Auburn stands in conference and national rankings. Compare this week's stats with last week's here.