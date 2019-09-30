News More News
By the numbers: Where Auburn ranks in SEC, nationally heading into Week 6

Nathan King • AuburnSports
@byNathanKing
Staff

In a 56-23 drubbing of Mississippi State, No. 7 Auburn unleashed an efficient and explosive offense to compliment its stout defense.

Now, the Tigers will travel to Gainesville for the first time in 12 years for a top-10 matchup that, with a victory, would further bolster Auburn's nation-leading résumé.

Statistically, here is where Auburn stands in conference and national rankings. Compare this week's stats with last week's here.

Seth Williams (18) scores during Auburn vs. Miss State.
Seth Williams (18) scores during Auburn vs. Miss State. (John Reed / USA TODAY Sports)

OFFENSE

Starting QB rating: 74.4 (5th SEC, 26th nationally)

Passing offense: 203.4 YPG (13th, 100th)

Rushing offense: 251 YPG (2nd, 14th)

Scoring offense: 38.0 PPG (5th, 24th)

Total offense: 454.4 (5th, 36th)

Points per play: 0.512 (4th, 19th)

Third-down conversions: 49.3% (4th, 21st)

Red-zone conversions: 87.5 (6th, 47th)

Red-zone TD rate: 70.83% (4th, 34th)

Explosive plays (30-plus yards): 16 (T-1st, T-8th)

Sacks allowed: 6 (T-2nd, T-27th)

Negative plays: 31 (13th, T-88th)

Fumbles: 12 (14th, T-124th)

Fumbles lost: 5 (T-10th, T-103rd)

------

DEFENSE

Total defense: 320.6 (6th SEC, 33rd nationally)

Opposing passer rating per-game average: 118.46 (7th, 35th)

Opposing completion percentage per-game average: 54.9% (2nd, 19th)

Passing yards: 225 YPG (9th, 72nd)

Rushing yards: 95.2 YPG (3rd, 20th)

Scoring defense: 17.2 PPG (5th, 22nd)

Points per drive allowed: 0.246 (4th, 19th)

Third-down conversions: 31.5% (5th, 29th)

Red-zone conversions: 75% (T-6th, 29th)

Red-zone TD rate: 43.75% (5th, 17th)

Explosive plays (30-plus yards): 6 (6th, T-30th)

Sacks: 13 (4th, 23rd)

Negative plays: 34 (5th, T-24th)

Interceptions: 1 (14th, 128th)

Forced fumbles: 5 (T-4th, T-24th)

Fumbles recovered: 4 (T-4th, T-23rd)

------

Jeremiah Dinson (20) is playing at an All-SEC level this season with a team-high 34 tackles, two sacks and an interception.
Jeremiah Dinson (20) is playing at an All-SEC level this season with a team-high 34 tackles, two sacks and an interception. (Butch Dill / AP)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Net punting: 35.61 YPG (12th SEC, 108th nationally)

Per-return opposing punt returns: 22.38 yards (14th, 126th)

Punt return yards: 200 (1st, 2nd)

Field goals: 83% (T-6th, T-39th)

Per-return opposing kickoff returns: 20 yards (5th, 52nd)

------

MISCELLANEOUS

Penalties: 35 (T-13th SEC, T-101st nationally)

Penalty yards: 56.2 YPG (7th, 69th)

Turnover margin: -2 (T-14th, T-90th)

------

FOOTBALL POWER INDEX (power rankings)

Strength of record: No. 1 nationally

Game control: No. 9

Remaining strength of schedule: No. 2 (TeamRankings.com)

Offensive efficiency rating: No. 13

Defensive efficiency rating: No. 10

Special teams efficiency rating: No. 49

at Florida: 53.2% chance to win

at Arkansas: 95.2% chance to win

at LSU: 37.9% chance to win

vs. Ole Miss: 93.9% chance to win

vs. Georgia: 53.6% chance to win

vs. Samford: 99.3% chance to win

vs. Alabama: 34.5% chance to win

------

SP+ (predictive rankings)

Offensive efficiency rating: No. 16 nationally

Defensive efficiency rating: No. 18

Special teams efficiency rating: No. 25

------

STATS OF THE WEEK

