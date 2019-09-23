News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-23 15:48:41 -0500') }} football Edit

By the numbers: Where Auburn ranks in SEC, nationally heading into Week 5

Nathan King • AuburnSports
@byNathanKing
Staff

Gus Malzahn's team has its first 4-0 start since 2014 following a 28-20 win over Texas A&M last Saturday.

The Tigers welcome in Mississippi State (3-1, 1-0 SEC) to Jordan-Hare this weekend before a three-game road trip to Florida, Arkansas and LSU.

Statistically, here is where Auburn stands in conference and national rankings.

True freshman Bo Nix (10) hasn't committed a turnover in the past 14 quarters.
True freshman Bo Nix (10) hasn't committed a turnover in the past 14 quarters. (John Glaser / USA TODAY Sports)

OFFENSE

Starting QB rating: 64.4 (7th SEC, 51st nationally)

Passing offense: 164 YPG (14th, 116th)

Rushing offense: 259.5 YPG (1st, 16th)

Scoring offense: 33.5 PPG (5th, T-48th)

Total offense: 423.5 YPG (9th, 62nd)

Third-down conversions: 47.5% (3rd, 28th)

Red-zone conversions: 84.2% (9th, 65th)

Red-zone TD rate: 63.2% (T-5th, 62nd)

Explosive plays (30-plus yards): 9 (T-8th, T-42nd)

Sacks allowed: 4 (T-2nd, T-16th)

Negative plays: 25 (13th, T-76th)

Fumbles: 8 (13th, T-111th)

Fumbles lost: 2 (T-4th, T-34th)

------


Derrick Brown (5) has been one of the top defensive players in college football this season.
Derrick Brown (5) has been one of the top defensive players in college football this season. (Sam Craft / AP)

DEFENSE

Total defense: 316.8 YPG (6th SEC, 35th nationally)

Opposing passer rating per-game average: 114 (6th, 31st)

Opposing completion percentage per-game average: 55.8% (4th, 27th)

Passing yards: 227.3 YPG (9th, 67th)

Rushing yards: 89.5 YPG (2nd, 20th)

Scoring defense: 15.8 PPG (6th, 23rd)

Third-down conversions: 32.8% (6th, 44th)

Red-zone conversions: 75% (8th, T-36th)

Red-zone TD rate: 41.7% (6th, 19th)

Explosive plays (30-plus yards): 4 (3rd, 25th)

Sacks: 11 (4th, T-25th)

Negative plays: 29 (T-3rd, T-20th)

Interceptions: 1 (14th, T-111th)

Forced fumbles: 3 (T-6th, T-41st)

Fumbles recovered: 2 (T-7th, T-64th)

------

SPECIAL TEAMS

Net punting: 35.3 YPG (13th SEC, 114th nationally)

Per-return opposing punt returns: 22.4 yards (14th, 125th)

Punt return yards: 166 (3rd, 4th)

Field goals: 83% (T-6th, T-41st)

Per-return opposing kickoff returns: 21 yards (6th, 67th)

------

MISCELLANEOUS

Penalties: 30 (14th SEC, 112th)

Penalty yards: 61 YPG (T-9th, 83rd)

Turnover margin: -1 (T-13th, T-82nd)

------

FOOTBALL POWER INDEX (current power rankings)

Strength of record: No. 1 nationally

Game control: No. 10

Remaining strength of schedule: No. 16

Offensive efficiency rating: No. 25

Defensive efficiency rating: No. 10

Special teams efficiency rating: No. 71

vs. Mississippi State: 78.1% chance to win

at Florida: 46.9% chance to win

at Arkansas: 94.9% chance to win

at LSU: 30.5% chance to win

vs. Ole Miss: 92.7% chance to win

vs. Georgia: 45.5% chance to win

vs. Samford: 99.2% chance to win

vs. Alabama: 27.7% chance to win

------

SP+ (predictive rankings)

Offensive efficiency rating: No. 31 nationally

Defensive efficiency rating: No. 6

Special teams efficiency rating: No. 29

------

STATS OF THE WEEK

NOT A MEMBER?

JOIN AUBURNSPORTS.COM TODAY to enjoy around-the-clock content including stories, analysis, videos, podcasts, call-in shows and The Greatest Message Board In The History of The Internet.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}