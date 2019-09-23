By the numbers: Where Auburn ranks in SEC, nationally heading into Week 5
Gus Malzahn's team has its first 4-0 start since 2014 following a 28-20 win over Texas A&M last Saturday.
The Tigers welcome in Mississippi State (3-1, 1-0 SEC) to Jordan-Hare this weekend before a three-game road trip to Florida, Arkansas and LSU.
Statistically, here is where Auburn stands in conference and national rankings.
OFFENSE
Starting QB rating: 64.4 (7th SEC, 51st nationally)
Passing offense: 164 YPG (14th, 116th)
Rushing offense: 259.5 YPG (1st, 16th)
Scoring offense: 33.5 PPG (5th, T-48th)
Total offense: 423.5 YPG (9th, 62nd)
Third-down conversions: 47.5% (3rd, 28th)
Red-zone conversions: 84.2% (9th, 65th)
Red-zone TD rate: 63.2% (T-5th, 62nd)
Explosive plays (30-plus yards): 9 (T-8th, T-42nd)
Sacks allowed: 4 (T-2nd, T-16th)
Negative plays: 25 (13th, T-76th)
Fumbles: 8 (13th, T-111th)
Fumbles lost: 2 (T-4th, T-34th)
------
DEFENSE
Total defense: 316.8 YPG (6th SEC, 35th nationally)
Opposing passer rating per-game average: 114 (6th, 31st)
Opposing completion percentage per-game average: 55.8% (4th, 27th)
Passing yards: 227.3 YPG (9th, 67th)
Rushing yards: 89.5 YPG (2nd, 20th)
Scoring defense: 15.8 PPG (6th, 23rd)
Third-down conversions: 32.8% (6th, 44th)
Red-zone conversions: 75% (8th, T-36th)
Red-zone TD rate: 41.7% (6th, 19th)
Explosive plays (30-plus yards): 4 (3rd, 25th)
Sacks: 11 (4th, T-25th)
Negative plays: 29 (T-3rd, T-20th)
Interceptions: 1 (14th, T-111th)
Forced fumbles: 3 (T-6th, T-41st)
Fumbles recovered: 2 (T-7th, T-64th)
------
SPECIAL TEAMS
Net punting: 35.3 YPG (13th SEC, 114th nationally)
Per-return opposing punt returns: 22.4 yards (14th, 125th)
Punt return yards: 166 (3rd, 4th)
Field goals: 83% (T-6th, T-41st)
Per-return opposing kickoff returns: 21 yards (6th, 67th)
------
MISCELLANEOUS
Penalties: 30 (14th SEC, 112th)
Penalty yards: 61 YPG (T-9th, 83rd)
Turnover margin: -1 (T-13th, T-82nd)
------
FOOTBALL POWER INDEX (current power rankings)
Strength of record: No. 1 nationally
Game control: No. 10
Remaining strength of schedule: No. 16
Offensive efficiency rating: No. 25
Defensive efficiency rating: No. 10
Special teams efficiency rating: No. 71
vs. Mississippi State: 78.1% chance to win
at Florida: 46.9% chance to win
at Arkansas: 94.9% chance to win
at LSU: 30.5% chance to win
vs. Ole Miss: 92.7% chance to win
vs. Georgia: 45.5% chance to win
vs. Samford: 99.2% chance to win
vs. Alabama: 27.7% chance to win
------
SP+ (predictive rankings)
Offensive efficiency rating: No. 31 nationally
Defensive efficiency rating: No. 6
Special teams efficiency rating: No. 29
------
STATS OF THE WEEK
.@AuburnFootball is the only team in the country that has two wins over @AP_Top25 opponents, and the Tigers own two of the eight victories over a top 25 opponent away from home in CFB this season. #WarEagle— Scott Scroggins (@ScrogginsNoggin) September 22, 2019
Big-time stat for Kevin Steele's defense, as pointed out by @TheJakeWeese: Auburn has allowed more than 100 yards in just 3 of 16 quarters this season.— Nathan King (@byNathanKing) September 23, 2019
