Auburn is glad to be home.

The Tigers' three-game October road trip saw them play two of the worst offensive games of Gus Malzahn's career against Florida and LSU. The latter was again an ugly watch on that side of the ball for the Auburn faithful, as Bo Nix and company couldn't sustain any sort of momentum and had just three drives of five or more plays.

The defense, however, remained on the upper end of most statistical categories after facing an LSU offense that had been setting its opponents on fire.

Statistically, here is where No. 11 Auburn stands in conference and national rankings as it gets set to play its first home game since Sept. 28 this Saturday against Ole Miss. Compare this week's stats with last week's here.