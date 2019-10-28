By the numbers: Where Auburn ranks in SEC, nationally heading into Week 10
Auburn is glad to be home.
The Tigers' three-game October road trip saw them play two of the worst offensive games of Gus Malzahn's career against Florida and LSU. The latter was again an ugly watch on that side of the ball for the Auburn faithful, as Bo Nix and company couldn't sustain any sort of momentum and had just three drives of five or more plays.
The defense, however, remained on the upper end of most statistical categories after facing an LSU offense that had been setting its opponents on fire.
Statistically, here is where No. 11 Auburn stands in conference and national rankings as it gets set to play its first home game since Sept. 28 this Saturday against Ole Miss. Compare this week's stats with last week's here.
OFFENSE
Starting QB rating: 59.5 (10th SEC, 70th nationally)
Passing offense: 189 YPG (13th, 107th)
Rushing offense: 225.8 YPG (3rd, 20th)
Scoring offense: 34.3 PPG (4th, T-33rd)
Total offense: 414.9 YPG (7th, 57th)
Points per play: 0.475 (3rd, 27th)
Third-down conversions: 42.24% (6th, 46th)
Red-zone conversions: 85.29% (4th, 56th)
Red-zone TD rate: 67.65% (T-4th, T-40th)
Explosive plays (30-plus yards): 24 (T-1st, T-11th)
Sacks allowed: 13 (T-3rd, T-39th)
Negative plays: 43 (9th, T-58th)
Fumbles: 16 (T-13th, T-117th)
Fumbles lost: 7 (T-11th, T-95th)
------
DEFENSE
Total defense: 342.6 YPG (6th SEC, 36th nationally)
Opposing passer rating per-game average: 119.94 (8th, 35th)
Opposing completion percentage per-game average: 58.1% (6th, 48th)
Passing yards: 236.8 YPG (10th, 81st)
Rushing yards: 105.8 YPG (3rd, 16th)
Scoring defense: 17.9 PPG (4th, 14th)
Points per play allowed: 0.244 (3rd, 12th)
Third-down conversions: 32.52% (4th, 25th)
Red-zone conversions: 72% (4th, 13th)
Red-zone TD rate: 44% (3rd, T-8th)
Explosive plays (30-plus yards): 11 (4th, T-26th)
Sacks: 23 (2nd, T-23rd)
Negative plays: 60 (1st, T-16th)
Interceptions: 4 (13th, T-97th)
Forced fumbles: 12 (1st, 4th)
Fumbles recovered: 11 (1st, T-3rd)
------
SPECIAL TEAMS
Net punting: 39.4 yards (7th SEC, 40th nationally)
Per-return opposing punt returns: 18.6 yards (14th, 127th)
Per-return own punt returns: 13.2 (6th, 21st)
Field goals: 83.3% (6th, T-31st)
Per-return opposing kickoff returns: 19.38 yards (6th, 43rd)
Per-return own kickoff returns: 18.92 yards (8th, T-91st)
------
MISCELLANEOUS
Penalties: 8 per game (14th SEC, T-119th nationally)
Penalty yards: 61.8 YPG (10th, 89th)
Turnover margin: 2 (T-6th, T-46th)
------
FOOTBALL POWER INDEX
Strength of record: No. 8 nationally
Game control: No. 8
Remaining strength of schedule: No. 1 (TeamRankings.com)
Offensive efficiency rating: No. 35
Defensive efficiency rating: No. 3
Special teams efficiency rating: No. 15
vs. Ole Miss: 92.5% chance to win
vs. Georgia: 58.9% chance to win
vs. Samford: 99.6% chance to win
vs. Alabama: 34.7% chance to win
------
SP+ (predictive rankings)
Offensive efficiency rating: No. 29 nationally
Defensive efficiency rating: No. 10
Special teams efficiency rating: No. 2
------
STATS OF THE WEEK
Auburn drives:— Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) October 26, 2019
3 plays
3 plays
5 plays
HALFTIME
3 plays
7 plays
3 plays
3 plays
4 plays
14 plays
4 plays
Despite the offensive struggles Saturday, Auburn has tied its season total from 2018 in explosive plays (30+ yards) with 24. That ties LSU for most in the SEC.— Nathan King (@byNathanKing) October 28, 2019
