By the numbers: Where Auburn ranks in SEC, nationally entering Week 14

Nathan King • AuburnSports
There's nothing like a good, old-fashioned, FCS beatdown to boost some stats before rivalry week.

Statistically, here is where No. 15 Auburn stands in conference and national rankings as it readies for the 83rd Iron Bowl. Compare this week's stats with last week's installment here.

Boobee Whitlow (28) scored twice last week against Samford.
OFFENSE

Starting QB rating: 58.4 (10th SEC, 74th nationally)

Passing offense: 213.5 YPG (9th, 83rd) | 251 vs. Samford

Rushing offense: 213.7 YPG (4th, 26th) | 293 vs. Samford

Scoring offense: 32.7 PPG (3rd, 41st) | 52 vs. Samford

Total offense: 427.2 YPG (4th, 54th) | 544 vs. Samford

Points per play: 0.407 (5th, 59th) | 0.611 vs. Samford

Third-down conversions: 41.57% (6th, 50th) | 3-for-11 vs. Samford

Red-zone conversions: 89.36% (4th, 31st) | 7-for-7 vs. Samford

Red-zone TD rate: 70.21% (3rd, 29th) | 6-for-7 vs. Samford

Explosive plays (30-plus yards): 30 (3rd, 22nd) | 3 vs. Samford

Sacks allowed: 16 (T-3rd, T-26th) | 0 vs. Samford

Negative plays: 59 (T-8th, T-48th) | 5 vs. Samford

Fumbles: 20 (14th, T-115th) | 0 vs. Samford

Fumbles lost: 9 (12th, T-93rd) | 0 vs. Samford

------

DEFENSE

Total defense: 306.5 YPG (3rd SEC, 14th nationally) | 114 vs. Samford

Opposing passer rating per-game average: 112.53 (5th, 18th) | 72.3 vs. Samford

Opposing completion percentage per-game average: 56.8% (4th, 32nd) | 57.6 vs. Samford

Passing yards: 196.9 YPG (7th, 27th) | 63 vs. Samford

Rushing yards: 109.6 YPG (2nd, 18th) | 51 vs. Samford

Scoring defense: 16.2 PPG (T-3rd, T-10th) | 0 vs. Samford

Points per play allowed: 0.247 (2nd, 12th) | 0 vs. Samford

Third-down conversions: 28.92% (1st, 8th) | 2-for-13 vs. Samford

Red-zone conversions: 73.33% (3rd, 18th) | 0-for-1 vs. Samford

Red-zone TD rate: 50% (6th, T-17th) | 0-for-1 vs. Samford

Explosive plays (30-plus yards): 12 (2nd, T-6th) | 0 vs. Samford

Sacks: 26 (T-5th, T-48th) | 2 vs. Samford

Negative plays: 82 (2nd, T-18th) | 13 vs. Samford

Interceptions: 7 (T-10th, T-88th) | 2 vs. Samford

Forced fumbles: 15 (T-1st, T-6th) | 2 vs. Samford

Fumbles recovered: 13 (1st, T-3rd) | 2 vs. Samford

------

Marlon Davidson (3) took home SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week for his efforts against Samford.
Marlon Davidson (3) took home SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week for his efforts against Samford. (Robin Conn / AuburnSports.com)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Net punting: 38.39 yards (8th SEC, 56th nationally) | 40.3 vs. Samford

Per-return opposing punt returns: 18.54 yards (14th, 130th) | 0 vs. Samford

Per-return own punt returns: 12.85 (4th, 17th) | 15 vs. Samford

Field goals: 65.0% (12th, 96th) | 1-for-2 vs. Samford

Per-return opposing kickoff returns: 20.69 yards (9th, 62nd) | 26 vs. Samford

Per-return own kickoff returns: 20.36 yards (5th, 70th) | 12 vs. Samford

------

MISCELLANEOUS

Penalties: 7.3 per game (14th SEC, T-111th nationally) | 9 vs. Samford

Penalty yards: 58.0 YPG (11th, 82nd) | 65 vs. Samford

Turnover margin: 5 (T-2nd, T-28th) | 4 vs. Samford

------

FOOTBALL POWER INDEX

Strength of record: No. 14 nationally

Game control: No. 10

Remaining strength of schedule: No. 2 (TeamRankings.com)

Offensive efficiency rating: No. 46

Defensive efficiency rating: No. 3

Special teams efficiency rating: No. 60

vs. Alabama: 34.4% chance to win

------

SP+ (predictive rankings)

Offensive efficiency rating: No. 46 nationally

Defensive efficiency rating: No. 4

Special teams efficiency rating: No. 30

------

STATS OF THE WEEK

JOIN AUBURNSPORTS.COM TODAY to enjoy around-the-clock content including stories, analysis, videos, podcasts, call-in shows and The Greatest Message Board In The History of The Internet.

