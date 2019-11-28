By the numbers: Where Auburn ranks in SEC, nationally entering Week 14
There's nothing like a good, old-fashioned, FCS beatdown to boost some stats before rivalry week.
Statistically, here is where No. 15 Auburn stands in conference and national rankings as it readies for the 83rd Iron Bowl. Compare this week's stats with last week's installment here.
OFFENSE
Starting QB rating: 58.4 (10th SEC, 74th nationally)
Passing offense: 213.5 YPG (9th, 83rd) | 251 vs. Samford
Rushing offense: 213.7 YPG (4th, 26th) | 293 vs. Samford
Scoring offense: 32.7 PPG (3rd, 41st) | 52 vs. Samford
Total offense: 427.2 YPG (4th, 54th) | 544 vs. Samford
Points per play: 0.407 (5th, 59th) | 0.611 vs. Samford
Third-down conversions: 41.57% (6th, 50th) | 3-for-11 vs. Samford
Red-zone conversions: 89.36% (4th, 31st) | 7-for-7 vs. Samford
Red-zone TD rate: 70.21% (3rd, 29th) | 6-for-7 vs. Samford
Explosive plays (30-plus yards): 30 (3rd, 22nd) | 3 vs. Samford
Sacks allowed: 16 (T-3rd, T-26th) | 0 vs. Samford
Negative plays: 59 (T-8th, T-48th) | 5 vs. Samford
Fumbles: 20 (14th, T-115th) | 0 vs. Samford
Fumbles lost: 9 (12th, T-93rd) | 0 vs. Samford
------
DEFENSE
Total defense: 306.5 YPG (3rd SEC, 14th nationally) | 114 vs. Samford
Opposing passer rating per-game average: 112.53 (5th, 18th) | 72.3 vs. Samford
Opposing completion percentage per-game average: 56.8% (4th, 32nd) | 57.6 vs. Samford
Passing yards: 196.9 YPG (7th, 27th) | 63 vs. Samford
Rushing yards: 109.6 YPG (2nd, 18th) | 51 vs. Samford
Scoring defense: 16.2 PPG (T-3rd, T-10th) | 0 vs. Samford
Points per play allowed: 0.247 (2nd, 12th) | 0 vs. Samford
Third-down conversions: 28.92% (1st, 8th) | 2-for-13 vs. Samford
Red-zone conversions: 73.33% (3rd, 18th) | 0-for-1 vs. Samford
Red-zone TD rate: 50% (6th, T-17th) | 0-for-1 vs. Samford
Explosive plays (30-plus yards): 12 (2nd, T-6th) | 0 vs. Samford
Sacks: 26 (T-5th, T-48th) | 2 vs. Samford
Negative plays: 82 (2nd, T-18th) | 13 vs. Samford
Interceptions: 7 (T-10th, T-88th) | 2 vs. Samford
Forced fumbles: 15 (T-1st, T-6th) | 2 vs. Samford
Fumbles recovered: 13 (1st, T-3rd) | 2 vs. Samford
------
SPECIAL TEAMS
Net punting: 38.39 yards (8th SEC, 56th nationally) | 40.3 vs. Samford
Per-return opposing punt returns: 18.54 yards (14th, 130th) | 0 vs. Samford
Per-return own punt returns: 12.85 (4th, 17th) | 15 vs. Samford
Field goals: 65.0% (12th, 96th) | 1-for-2 vs. Samford
Per-return opposing kickoff returns: 20.69 yards (9th, 62nd) | 26 vs. Samford
Per-return own kickoff returns: 20.36 yards (5th, 70th) | 12 vs. Samford
------
MISCELLANEOUS
Penalties: 7.3 per game (14th SEC, T-111th nationally) | 9 vs. Samford
Penalty yards: 58.0 YPG (11th, 82nd) | 65 vs. Samford
Turnover margin: 5 (T-2nd, T-28th) | 4 vs. Samford
------
FOOTBALL POWER INDEX
Strength of record: No. 14 nationally
Game control: No. 10
Remaining strength of schedule: No. 2 (TeamRankings.com)
Offensive efficiency rating: No. 46
Defensive efficiency rating: No. 3
Special teams efficiency rating: No. 60
vs. Alabama: 34.4% chance to win
------
SP+ (predictive rankings)
Offensive efficiency rating: No. 46 nationally
Defensive efficiency rating: No. 4
Special teams efficiency rating: No. 30
------
STATS OF THE WEEK
Marlon Davidson joins Auburn’s Nick Fairley (2010), Drake Nevis of LSU (2010) and Mississippi State’s Fletcher Cox (2011) as the only players to be named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week four times in a season. #WarEagle https://t.co/xaRUCZvGFa— Scott Scroggins (@ScrogginsNoggin) November 26, 2019
Revised Chart: I graphed the average number of ranked opponents played per "season" by each Auburn coach since Shug Jordan. pic.twitter.com/bFNK6Orry5— joshdub (@joshdub_) November 26, 2019
NOT A MEMBER?
JOIN AUBURNSPORTS.COM TODAY to enjoy around-the-clock content including stories, analysis, videos, podcasts, call-in shows and The Greatest Message Board In The History of The Internet.