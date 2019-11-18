By the numbers: Where Auburn ranks in SEC, nationally entering Week 13
Auburn picked a bad time to have its worst offensive performance through three quarters of the Gus Malzahn era.
The Tigers entered the fourth quarter with no points for the first time in Malzahn's tenure, and though they furiously rallied for two touchdowns late, the anemic start was ultimately their undoing. Holding Georgia to 21 points and allowing no first downs and 2 yards in the fourth quarter is about the best Auburn could ask of its defense against the No. 4 team in the country.
As a result, Auburn's defensive numbers were boosted across multiple categories, while the offense, which relied on Bo Nix for 87% of its yardage production, dipped in the statistics yet again after facing a top-tier opponent.
Statistically, here is where Auburn stands in conference and national rankings as it prepares for its 2019 FCS foe, Samford. Compare this week's stats with the last installment here.
OFFENSE
Starting QB rating: 58.4 (10th SEC, 70th nationally)
Passing offense: 209.7 YPG (9th, 88th) | 245 vs. Georgia
Rushing offense: 205.8 YPG (5th, 26th) | 84 vs. Georgia
Scoring offense: 30.8 PPG (6th, 57th) | 14 vs. Georgia
Total offense: 415.5 YPG (7th, 63rd) | 329 vs. Georgia
Points per play: 0.407 (5th, 59th) | 0.159 vs. Georgia
Third-down conversions: 42.58% (5th, 43rd) | 5-for-18 vs. Georgia
Red-zone conversions: 87.5% (5th, 43rd) | 2-for-2 vs. Georgia
Red-zone TD rate: 67.5% (T-5th, T-34th) | 2-for-2 vs. Georgia
Explosive plays (30-plus yards): 27 (4th, T-26th) | 0 vs. Georgia
Sacks allowed: 16 (T-3rd, T-36th) | 2 vs. Georgia
Negative plays: 54 (7th, T-49th) | 8 vs. Georgia
Fumbles: 20 (14th, T-122nd) | 2 vs. Georgia
Fumbles lost: 9 (14th, T-102nd) | 1 vs. Georgia
DEFENSE
Total defense: 325.8 YPG (4th SEC, 24th nationally) | 251 vs. Georgia
Opposing passer rating per-game average: 116.16 (7th, 25th) | 114.8 vs. Georgia
Opposing completion percentage per-game average: 56.7% (4th, T-29th) | 46.4 vs. Georgia
Passing yards: 210.3 YPG (8th, T-46th) | 110 vs. Georgia
Rushing yards: 115.5 YPG (3rd, 22nd) | 141 vs. Georgia
Scoring defense: 17.8 PPG (4th, 13th) | 21 vs. Georgia
Points per play allowed: 0.247 (2nd, 12th) | 0.323 vs. Georgia
Third-down conversions: 30.07% (2nd, 11th) | 3-for-15 vs. Georgia
Red-zone conversions: 75.86% (4th, 22nd) | 2-for-2 vs. Georgia
Red-zone TD rate: 51.72% (6th, 23rd) | 2-for-2 vs. Georgia
Explosive plays (30-plus yards): 12 (2nd, T-11th) | 1 vs. Georgia
Sacks: 24 (5th, T-43rd) | 1 vs. Georgia
Negative plays: 69 (2nd, T-31st) | 5 vs. Georgia
Interceptions: 5 (T-12th, T-101st) | 0 vs. Georgia
Forced fumbles: 13 (T-1st, T-8th) | 1 vs. Georgia
Fumbles recovered: 11 (T-1st, T-6th) | 0 vs. Georgia
SPECIAL TEAMS
Net punting: 39.04 yards (6th SEC, 48th nationally) | 45.1 vs. Georgia
Per-return opposing punt returns: 18.54 yards (14th, 129th) | 0 vs. Georgia
Per-return own punt returns: 12.74 (5th, 17th) | 14 vs. Georgia
Field goals: 66.7% (T-10th, T-82nd) | 0-for-1 vs. Georgia
Per-return opposing kickoff returns: 20.25 yards (8th, 55th) | 20 vs. Georgia
Per-return own kickoff returns: 21 yards (3rd, 55th)
MISCELLANEOUS
Penalties: 7.1 per game (13th SEC, T-101th nationally) | 4 vs. Georgia
Penalty yards: 57.3 YPG (11th, 79th) | 35 vs. Georgia
Turnover margin: 1 (T-8th, T-58th) | -1 vs. Georgia
FOOTBALL POWER INDEX
Strength of record: No. 12 nationally
Game control: No. 11
Remaining strength of schedule: No. 1 (TeamRankings.com)
Offensive efficiency rating: No. 47
Defensive efficiency rating: No. 3
Special teams efficiency rating: No. 53
vs. Samford: 99.6% chance to win
vs. Alabama: 31.7% chance to win
SP+ (predictive rankings)
Offensive efficiency rating: No. 46 nationally
Defensive efficiency rating: No. 4
Special teams efficiency rating: No. 14
STATS OF THE WEEK
GEORGIA 21, AUBURN 14— Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) November 18, 2019
* ZERO PERCENT SUCCESS RATE ALERT (and for the winner, no less)
* Fromm: 1 gorgeous 51-yard TD bomb and 28 other pass attempts that gained ... 51 total yards
* Fromm again: 11 PD pass attempts, 0 yards
* Ugh, you're so good, UGA, and I hate watching you pic.twitter.com/UjEY5odoTN
Bo Nix needs 199 passing yards, 10 completions and 2 touchdown passes over Auburn's final three games to pass Stan White (1990) for first among freshman QBs in program history in those categories.— Nathan King (@byNathanKing) November 17, 2019
