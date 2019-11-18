Auburn picked a bad time to have its worst offensive performance through three quarters of the Gus Malzahn era.

The Tigers entered the fourth quarter with no points for the first time in Malzahn's tenure, and though they furiously rallied for two touchdowns late, the anemic start was ultimately their undoing. Holding Georgia to 21 points and allowing no first downs and 2 yards in the fourth quarter is about the best Auburn could ask of its defense against the No. 4 team in the country.

As a result, Auburn's defensive numbers were boosted across multiple categories, while the offense, which relied on Bo Nix for 87% of its yardage production, dipped in the statistics yet again after facing a top-tier opponent.

Statistically, here is where Auburn stands in conference and national rankings as it prepares for its 2019 FCS foe, Samford. Compare this week's stats with the last installment here.