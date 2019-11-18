News More News
By the numbers: Where Auburn ranks in SEC, nationally entering Week 13

Nathan King • AuburnSports
@byNathanKing
Staff

Auburn picked a bad time to have its worst offensive performance through three quarters of the Gus Malzahn era.

The Tigers entered the fourth quarter with no points for the first time in Malzahn's tenure, and though they furiously rallied for two touchdowns late, the anemic start was ultimately their undoing. Holding Georgia to 21 points and allowing no first downs and 2 yards in the fourth quarter is about the best Auburn could ask of its defense against the No. 4 team in the country.

As a result, Auburn's defensive numbers were boosted across multiple categories, while the offense, which relied on Bo Nix for 87% of its yardage production, dipped in the statistics yet again after facing a top-tier opponent.

Statistically, here is where Auburn stands in conference and national rankings as it prepares for its 2019 FCS foe, Samford. Compare this week's stats with the last installment here.

Quarterback Bo Nix (10) led Auburn in rushing against Georgia with 42 yards.
OFFENSE

Starting QB rating: 58.4 (10th SEC, 70th nationally)

Passing offense: 209.7 YPG (9th, 88th) | 245 vs. Georgia

Rushing offense: 205.8 YPG (5th, 26th) | 84 vs. Georgia

Scoring offense: 30.8 PPG (6th, 57th) | 14 vs. Georgia

Total offense: 415.5 YPG (7th, 63rd) | 329 vs. Georgia

Points per play: 0.407 (5th, 59th) | 0.159 vs. Georgia

Third-down conversions: 42.58% (5th, 43rd) | 5-for-18 vs. Georgia

Red-zone conversions: 87.5% (5th, 43rd) | 2-for-2 vs. Georgia

Red-zone TD rate: 67.5% (T-5th, T-34th) | 2-for-2 vs. Georgia

Explosive plays (30-plus yards): 27 (4th, T-26th) | 0 vs. Georgia

Sacks allowed: 16 (T-3rd, T-36th) | 2 vs. Georgia

Negative plays: 54 (7th, T-49th) | 8 vs. Georgia

Fumbles: 20 (14th, T-122nd) | 2 vs. Georgia

Fumbles lost: 9 (14th, T-102nd) | 1 vs. Georgia

------

DEFENSE

Total defense: 325.8 YPG (4th SEC, 24th nationally) | 251 vs. Georgia

Opposing passer rating per-game average: 116.16 (7th, 25th) | 114.8 vs. Georgia

Opposing completion percentage per-game average: 56.7% (4th, T-29th) | 46.4 vs. Georgia

Passing yards: 210.3 YPG (8th, T-46th) | 110 vs. Georgia

Rushing yards: 115.5 YPG (3rd, 22nd) | 141 vs. Georgia

Scoring defense: 17.8 PPG (4th, 13th) | 21 vs. Georgia

Points per play allowed: 0.247 (2nd, 12th) | 0.323 vs. Georgia

Third-down conversions: 30.07% (2nd, 11th) | 3-for-15 vs. Georgia

Red-zone conversions: 75.86% (4th, 22nd) | 2-for-2 vs. Georgia

Red-zone TD rate: 51.72% (6th, 23rd) | 2-for-2 vs. Georgia

Explosive plays (30-plus yards): 12 (2nd, T-11th) | 1 vs. Georgia

Sacks: 24 (5th, T-43rd) | 1 vs. Georgia

Negative plays: 69 (2nd, T-31st) | 5 vs. Georgia

Interceptions: 5 (T-12th, T-101st) | 0 vs. Georgia

Forced fumbles: 13 (T-1st, T-8th) | 1 vs. Georgia

Fumbles recovered: 11 (T-1st, T-6th) | 0 vs. Georgia

------

Led by Derrick Brown (5), Auburn's defense forced 10 three-and-outs against Georgia.
SPECIAL TEAMS

Net punting: 39.04 yards (6th SEC, 48th nationally) | 45.1 vs. Georgia

Per-return opposing punt returns: 18.54 yards (14th, 129th) | 0 vs. Georgia

Per-return own punt returns: 12.74 (5th, 17th) | 14 vs. Georgia

Field goals: 66.7% (T-10th, T-82nd) | 0-for-1 vs. Georgia

Per-return opposing kickoff returns: 20.25 yards (8th, 55th) | 20 vs. Georgia

Per-return own kickoff returns: 21 yards (3rd, 55th)

------

MISCELLANEOUS

Penalties: 7.1 per game (13th SEC, T-101th nationally) | 4 vs. Georgia

Penalty yards: 57.3 YPG (11th, 79th) | 35 vs. Georgia

Turnover margin: 1 (T-8th, T-58th) | -1 vs. Georgia

------

FOOTBALL POWER INDEX

Strength of record: No. 12 nationally

Game control: No. 11

Remaining strength of schedule: No. 1 (TeamRankings.com)

Offensive efficiency rating: No. 47

Defensive efficiency rating: No. 3

Special teams efficiency rating: No. 53

vs. Samford: 99.6% chance to win

vs. Alabama: 31.7% chance to win

------

SP+ (predictive rankings)

Offensive efficiency rating: No. 46 nationally

Defensive efficiency rating: No. 4

Special teams efficiency rating: No. 14

------

STATS OF THE WEEK

