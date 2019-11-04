Amen Corner beckons.

Heading into its second bye week of the season — and a three-game season finale that includes No. 6 Georgia and No. 2 Alabama — Auburn will look to improve offensive execution past midfield. The Tigers entered Ole Miss territory on 10 of its 11 true offensive possessions Saturday and came away with just 20 points.

Meanwhile, the Tigers' special teams metrics plummeted after Anders Carlson went 2-for-5 on field goals and they allowed a 55-yard punt return to let the Rebels score right before the half.

Statistically, here is where No. 12 Auburn stands in conference and national rankings as it begins its second bye week of the year. Compare this week's stats with last week's here.