By the numbers: Where Auburn ranks in SEC, nationally entering Week 11
Amen Corner beckons.
Heading into its second bye week of the season — and a three-game season finale that includes No. 6 Georgia and No. 2 Alabama — Auburn will look to improve offensive execution past midfield. The Tigers entered Ole Miss territory on 10 of its 11 true offensive possessions Saturday and came away with just 20 points.
Meanwhile, the Tigers' special teams metrics plummeted after Anders Carlson went 2-for-5 on field goals and they allowed a 55-yard punt return to let the Rebels score right before the half.
Statistically, here is where No. 12 Auburn stands in conference and national rankings as it begins its second bye week of the year. Compare this week's stats with last week's here.
OFFENSE
Starting QB rating: 59.2 (10th SEC, 72nd nationally)
Passing offense: 205.8 YPG (10th, 91st)
Rushing offense: 219.3 YPG (3rd, 21st)
Scoring offense: 32.7 PPG (5th, T-33rd)
Total offense: 425.1 YPG (5th, 50th)
Points per play: 0.44 (5th, 41st)
Third-down conversions: 44.53% (4th, 31st)
Red-zone conversions: 86.84% (4th, 47th)
Red-zone TD rate: 65.79% (T-5th, T-46th)
Explosive plays (30-plus yards): 27 (1st, T-11th)
Sacks allowed: 14 (T-4th, T-39th)
Negative plays: 46 (T-9th, T-56th)
Fumbles: 18 (14th, T-123rd)
Fumbles lost: 8 (T-11th, T-104th)
------
DEFENSE
Total defense: 334.1 YPG (6th SEC, 28th nationally)
Opposing passer rating per-game average: 116.28 (7th, 26th)
Opposing completion percentage per-game average: 57.6% (6th, T-43rd)
Passing yards: 221.4 YPG (9th, 63rd)
Rushing yards: 112.7 YPG (3rd, T-19th)
Scoring defense: 17.4 PPG (4th, 13th)
Points per play allowed: 0.239 (3rd, 10th)
Third-down conversions: 31.16% (3rd, 19th)
Red-zone conversions: 74.07% (5th, T-21st)
Red-zone TD rate: 48.15% (5th, T-14th)
Explosive plays (30-plus yards): 11 (4th, T-19th)
Sacks: 23 (T-2nd, T-33rd)
Negative plays: 64 (T-1st, T-18th)
Interceptions: 5 (T-10th, T-88th)
Forced fumbles: 12 (T-1st, T-4th)
Fumbles recovered: 11 (T-1st, T-3rd)
------
SPECIAL TEAMS
Net punting: 38.11 yards (10th SEC, 74th nationally)
Per-return opposing punt returns: 21.91 yards (14th, 129th)
Per-return own punt returns: 12.44 (7th, 22nd)
Field goals: 70.6% (10th, T-70th)
Per-return opposing kickoff returns: 20.27 yards (10th, 58th)
Per-return own kickoff returns: 21 yards (4th, T-62nd)
------
MISCELLANEOUS
Penalties: 7.4 per game (T-12th SEC, T-107th nationally)
Penalty yards: 59.8 YPG (10th, 82nd)
Turnover margin: 2 (T-7th, T-46th)
------
FOOTBALL POWER INDEX
Strength of record: No. 7 nationally
Game control: No. 8
Remaining strength of schedule: No. 1 (TeamRankings.com)
Offensive efficiency rating: No. 37
Defensive efficiency rating: No. 3
Special teams efficiency rating: No. 41
vs. Georgia: 54.7% chance to win
vs. Samford: 99.6% chance to win
vs. Alabama: 31.6% chance to win
------
SP+ (predictive rankings)
Offensive efficiency rating: No. 43 nationally
Defensive efficiency rating: No. 9
Special teams efficiency rating: No. 12
------
STATS OF THE WEEK
Only seven FBS teams have yet to allow more than 24 points in any game this season:— Scott Scroggins (@ScrogginsNoggin) November 4, 2019
Auburn
Clemson
Georgia
Iowa
Ohio State
Penn State
San Diego State
Unsurprisingly, a big statistical drop-off for Auburn's offense after that Ole Miss game was points per play. Went from 27th nationally (.475 ppp) to 41st (.44)— Nathan King (@byNathanKing) November 4, 2019
