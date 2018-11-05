Bliss pushing for starting position
AUBURN | There are some big jobs open in Auburn’s infield and Ryan Bliss is aiming to win one.
The true freshman has been a standout at second base and at the plate during fall drills.
“It just feels like he can play. He can dominate a routine play at second,” Auburn fourth-year head coach Butch Thompson said. “His middle to opposite approach is his best swing and he’s continued to with consistency to get his best swing all fall.”
In exhibition games against Western Carolina and Samford, Bliss led Auburn with four hits including a double, a triple and four RBI. He’s developing good chemistry with All-American shortstop Will Holland, who he calls a mentor.
“My goal this fall was just trying to get acclimated to SEC ball and how everything works,” Bliss said. “With the coaches and all the older guys helping me out, I feel like it’s going pretty good. I’m learning the ropes and how to have good approaches at the plate.”
Bliss has a rare combination of power and speed. He hit nearly .500 with eight home runs as a senior at Troup County in LaGrange, Ga., and stole 64-of-66 bases in his high school career.
He’s one of the most talented of Auburn’s 18 newcomers and is on track to win the starting job at second.
“I am ready to be the starter at second, but I’ve still got to win the job,” Bliss said. “It’s still the fall, of course, but if I do win, I’m ready to step in and take that role.”
The Tigers beat Western Carolina 6-1 Oct. 27 before falling to Samford 9-3 in 12 innings Friday night. Auburn will conclude fall practice with the annual Orange vs. Blue world series this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Plainsman Park.
“What a difference a week makes from how you feel about yourself, but I don’t want a false sense of security for our ball club with 18 new players and 100 days until our season opens up,” said Thompson after the loss to Samford. “I want unbelievable focus and something to draw from, for them to be fighting and working over the break and this last week of fall practice.
“You never want your team to fail … but I’ll take an open-minded approach to can this be a positive for our roster, this team this year, to give them something to refocus and go work for in the coming weeks.”
