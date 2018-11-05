AUBURN | There are some big jobs open in Auburn’s infield and Ryan Bliss is aiming to win one. The true freshman has been a standout at second base and at the plate during fall drills. “It just feels like he can play. He can dominate a routine play at second,” Auburn fourth-year head coach Butch Thompson said. “His middle to opposite approach is his best swing and he’s continued to with consistency to get his best swing all fall.”

Bliss was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the 30th round. Cat Wofford/Auburn athletics

In exhibition games against Western Carolina and Samford, Bliss led Auburn with four hits including a double, a triple and four RBI. He’s developing good chemistry with All-American shortstop Will Holland, who he calls a mentor. “My goal this fall was just trying to get acclimated to SEC ball and how everything works,” Bliss said. “With the coaches and all the older guys helping me out, I feel like it’s going pretty good. I’m learning the ropes and how to have good approaches at the plate.” Bliss has a rare combination of power and speed. He hit nearly .500 with eight home runs as a senior at Troup County in LaGrange, Ga., and stole 64-of-66 bases in his high school career. He’s one of the most talented of Auburn’s 18 newcomers and is on track to win the starting job at second. “I am ready to be the starter at second, but I’ve still got to win the job,” Bliss said. “It’s still the fall, of course, but if I do win, I’m ready to step in and take that role.”